Week 6 - Players of the Week

January 8, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today the Week 6 Players of the Week winners presented by Green Drop Compression.

OFFENSE - Joey Tavernese, Harrisburg Heat scored five goals including a game-winning goal, a hat trick, and an assist as the Heat split games against their Lone Star opponents in Week 6.

DEFENSE - Patrick Thompson, Baltimore Blast scored three goals for the Blast and had two blocks.

GOALKEEPER - Mike Zierhoffer, Baltimore Blast, put up 30 saves, while allowing nine, to earn back-to-back Baltimore wins.

