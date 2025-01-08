Week 6 - Players of the Week
January 8, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release
The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) announced today the Week 6 Players of the Week winners presented by Green Drop Compression.
OFFENSE - Joey Tavernese, Harrisburg Heat scored five goals including a game-winning goal, a hat trick, and an assist as the Heat split games against their Lone Star opponents in Week 6.
DEFENSE - Patrick Thompson, Baltimore Blast scored three goals for the Blast and had two blocks.
GOALKEEPER - Mike Zierhoffer, Baltimore Blast, put up 30 saves, while allowing nine, to earn back-to-back Baltimore wins.
