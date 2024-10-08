Texas Outlaws Announce 2024-2025 Home Opener against Empire Strykers

October 8, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Texas Outlaws News Release







Mesquite, Texas - The Texas Outlaws are proud to announce that their home opener for the 2024-2025 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 7:05 PM CT at Mesquite Arena in Mesquite, Texas. The Outlaws will face off against the Empire Strykers from Ontario, California.

Following an impressive 2023-2024 season in which the Outlaws made the playoffs for the second consecutive year and secured their first-ever playoff win against the storied San Diego Sockers, the team is looking to build on their success. With a talented roster and growing fan base, the Outlaws are ready to make their mark once again in the upcoming season.

Season tickets and tickets for the home opener will be on sale soon.

Event Details:

What: Texas Outlaws Home Opener vs. Empire Strykers

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Time: 7:05 PM CT

Where: Mesquite Arena, 1818 Rodeo Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Tickets: Available soon.

Join us for an exciting night of indoor soccer action as the Texas Outlaws kick off what promises to be another thrilling season. For more information, visit our website www.TexasOutlaws.com or follow us on social media @TexasOutlawsFC.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from October 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.