MASL Home Openers Announced

The days are getting shorter and the air is getting crisp, at least if you live in the Northern states, and that can only mean one thing: the Major Arena Soccer League can finally be seen rising across the horizon.

Today, each of the 12 teams' home opener dates and opponents will be released and tomorrow the full schedule is yours to devour, analyze and speculate on the victors. Monterrey will not be returning to play this season but is expected to return for the 2025-26 season.

This year will feature a single table with all participants vying once again for the almighty Ron Newman Cup.

Chihuahua will be looking for the three-peat while Kansas City is licking its chops to get a taste of sweet revenge but don't count anyone out at this stage - it is going to be a hard fought season for all.

St. Louis gets the action started on November 29 with an in-state rivalry with the 2024 runners-up, the Comets. The Ambush are looking to make a statement in this Black Friday clash hot on the heels of their blockbuster signing - four-time MVP Franck Tayou.

Check back tomorrow for a full game listing.

St. Louis Ambush - November 29th vs KCC

Kansas City Comets- December 1st vs STL

Chihuahua Savage - December 6th vs EMP

Milwaukee Wave - December 7th vs KC

Tacoma Stars- December 7th vs SD

Baltimore Blast - December 8th vs HAR

Empire Strykers - December 13th vs UTC

San Diego Sockers - December 14th vs UTC

Dallas Sidekicks - December 21st vs MKE

Harrisburg Heat - December 21st vs UTC

Texas Outlaws - December 21st vs EMP

Utica City FC - December 29th vs HAR

