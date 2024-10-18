Texas Legends Announce 2024-2025 Coaching Staff

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have finalized their coaching and basketball operations staff for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Terry Sullivan returns for his second season as General Manager, while also serving as Director of Player Personnel for the Dallas Mavericks. Jordan Sears enters his second season as Head Coach, supported by Associate Head Coach Kaleb Canales, also in his second season. The coaching staff includes Assistant Coach Parker Hines, entering his second season, Cam Black, entering his fourth season, and Tevin Brown, entering his third season and also serving as Video Coordinator. Shaun Belbey and Geoff Gray join for their 1st season as Coaching Associates.

On the basketball operations side, Louie Al-Hafidh joins the Legends in his first year as Director of Basketball Operations, coming over from the University of North Texas, where he served as Director of Scouting, Video, and Analytics. He will be joined by Brian Grant, Manager of Basketball Operations, and Jules Taylor, Basketball Operations Associate.

Player strength and health will be managed by Strength Coach Brandon Joyner, Head Athletic Trainer Clarissa Lopez, Assistant Athletic Trainer Thomas Suh, and Athletic Training Intern Jessy Yaputra.

"Coach Sears and I are excited to welcome back our returning coaches while adding new talent to our group. Each staff member will serve key roles in developing our players and embodying the championship level culture established by the Mavs & Legends," said GM Terry Sullivan.

