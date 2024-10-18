Austin Spurs Acquire Jamaree Bouyea from Sioux Falls Skyforce

October 18, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have agreed to a trade with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, receiving the returning player rights of Jamaree Bouyea and the No. 39 pick in the 2024 G League Draft in exchange for the returning player rights of Jamorko Pickett, Sir'Jabari Rice and the No. 18 pick in the 2024 G League Draft.

Bouyea, 6-2/180, re-joins Austin after most recently being a Two-Way player for the San Antonio Spurs. Bouyea appeared in five games for the Silver and Black in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 3.00 steals in 24.3 minutes. In 12 games assigned to Austin last season, he averaged 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.33 steals in 36.2 minutes.

Rice, 6-4/180, appeared in 39 games for Austin last season, averaging 9.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 21.1 minutes per game.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.