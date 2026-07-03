Tevin Jones Explodes for a 73 Yard Touchdown!

Published on July 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







Tevin Jones and the Calgary Stampeder's explodes for a 73 yard touchdown during the FanDuel Canada Day Weekend matchup against the Toronto Argonauts.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 2, 2026

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