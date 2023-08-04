Testa Named Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month

August 4, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and the Charleston Dirty Birds announce LHP Joe Testa has been named the league pitcher of the month for the month of July.

Testa returned to Charleston at the beginning of the 2023 season making this his third season with the Dirty Birds. He also remains the Dirty Birds' pitching coach while on the active-player roster. After pitching in the starting rotation in 2021, he returned in 2022 pitching 67 innings with 58 strikeouts and clinching 700 career strikeouts.

"Joe has been the anchor of this staff all season and he has rightfully earned this honor," said Dirty Birds' Manager, Billy Horn. "He had a quality start after quality start, not only giving us a chance to win every time out but also giving the bullpen a well-deserved rest. We are extremely proud of him and look forward to seeing him down the playoff stretch run."

This season, Testa has started 12 games with eight wins. In the month of July, he started five games with zero losses and 17 strikeouts pitching 32.2 innings. Testa ended the month of July securing his 800-career strikeout.

"Going the month of July with zero losses is a really big accomplishment," said Dirty Birds' General Manager, Jeremy Taylor. "Congratulations to Joe for being named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for July. This feat is a true testament, not only to Joe's athletic ability but also to his team leadership."

The Charleston Dirty Birds return to Charleston on Tuesday, August 8 for a three-game series against the Lexington Counter Clocks. They continue to remain at home through the weekend as the High Point Rockers return to GoMart Ballpark.

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary season in 2023, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,200 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 45 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks throughout its 25-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.