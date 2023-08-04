Revs Denied Of Sweep At Staten Island, Close Out Winning Road Trip

(Staten Island, NY): The York Revolution were denied a series sweep and saw a four-game winning streak halted, falling to the Staten Island FerryHawks 6-4 on Thursday morning at Northwell Health Community Park. The Revs close out a 6-4 road trip and return home to open a six-game homestand at WellSpan Park on Friday evening.

Staten Island drew first blood in the bottom of the third inning as a pair of two-out singles set up Yoshi Tsutsugo who launched a three-run homer to right center, spotting the hosts a 3-0 lead. It marked the first deficit for the Revs since Saturday night and the first time in five games they had not scored first.

The Revs got on the board in the fourth when Hawks starter Christian Capuano was assessed a balk, and pulled within one run in the fifth when Nellie Rodriguez and Alejandro Rivero ripped back-to-back line drive doubles to left, making it a 3-2 game.

Staten Island again used the long ball as Mike Wilson cracked a two-run homer to right center in the bottom of the fifth, expanding the FerryHawks lead to 5-2.

The Revs continued to battle as Ryan January crushed a home run to center field leading off the seventh, as his seventh of the year brought York within 5-3.

Troy Stokes Jr. doubled in the top of the eighth and stole third, prompting a throwing error by catcher Roldani Baldwin which brought him home to make it a one-run game at 5-4.

Staten Island added an unearned insurance run in the bottom of the eighth as Garrett Kueber drove a two-out RBI double to deep left center, closing the scoring.

Notes: Rodriguez increased his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games, his longest since the 2021 season. The Revs' four-game winning streak comes within one of matching a season-high on the road. They enjoyed their second six-win road trip of the year, coming within one victory of tying a club record for most wins on a single road trip. The Revs finish the season series 9-3 against the FerryHawks. York's first place lead in the second half shrinks to half a game over Southern Maryland. The Revs are now 15-7 in the half and 52-33 overall. Trey Martin saw his 27-game on-base streak snapped; it was tied for the league's fifth longest this year and second-longest active. York struck out a season-high 14 times while Revs pitchers nearly matched that total, whiffing 12 FerryHawk batters. Revs starter Tom Sutera (7-4) lost a four-game winning streak but tied his career-high with seven strikeouts for the fourth time (third time this season). Capuano (7-3) was forced to exit after 6.2 innings when the FerryHawks were charged a second mound visit in the top of the seventh inning; Staten Island pitching coach Daulton Barry was ejected after arguing the sequence of events. Tomo Otosaka stole his league-leading 34th base, now tied for fourth-most in a season in Revs history with Travis Witherspoon and Welington Dotel. Stokes Jr. stole his 22nd bag and 53rd of his Revs career, moving ahead of Eric Patterson for seventh on the Revs' career list. York righty Pedro Vasquez (5-1, 6.45) faces Spire City right hander Matt Reitz (1-0, 3.33) in Friday's opener at 6:30 p.m. Promos include DownTown's Sweet 16 Party presented by Give Local York, DownTown Grape Bobblehead Giveaway presented by WellSpan Health, and WellSpan Wellness Weekend: Back to School/Pediatrics. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

