Kole Cottam Named July's Player of the Month

FREDERICK, MD - Kole Cottam has been recognized as July's Atlantic League Player of the Month, the league announced on Friday morning.

In 25 games in July, the Spire City backstop hit .379, slugging 10 home runs and driving in 27 runs. Along with 13 walks, Cottam got on base at a .458 rate. With 19 extra base hits, the catcher led the league with a slugging percentage of .791, as well as an OPS of 1.249.

In addition to his displays with the bat, Cottam continues to excel behind the plate as one of the league's top defensive catchers, throwing out four base stealers throughout the month as well.

"It's great to see that the hard work the Kole has put in this season to become a better hitter is being recognized with this well-deserved honor," said Ghost Hounds manager Mark Minicozzi.

Cottam is the club's first recipient of the league's Player of the Month honors. He was selected alongside Charleston's Joe Testa, who was named Pitcher of the Month.

