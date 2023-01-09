Testa, Coromato, Milian Named Dirty Birds' Coaching Staff

Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce three familiar faces returning to Charleston for the 2023 season. Joe Testa will join Field Manager, Billy Horn, as the Pitching Coach while Anthony Coromato and Eddy Milian will be the Dirty Birds' Bench Coach and Bullpen Coach.

Joe Testa returns to Charleston for a third season and will be on the active-player roster for the Dirty Birds. After pitching in the starting rotation in 2021, he returned in 2022 pitching 67 innings with 58 strikeouts and clinching 700 career strikeouts. "Charleston has become like a second home to me," said Testa. I'm really looking forward to getting back and building off what we began last season."

"Joe really excelled last year in this role, and we expect the same from him this season," said Billy Horn. "Putting in the amount of time he did was really commendable. We know he is going to continue to give forth the same effort with leading the pitching staff as both player and coach."

Anthony Coromato returns for a second season as the Dirty Birds' Bench Coach. Coromato spent the 2021 season as a volunteer coach with the High Point Rockers before making his way to Charleston in 2022. "It is a privilege to return to the Dirty Birds coaching staff as the Bench Coach this year," said Coromato. "I am very excited to be back in Charleston for the 2023 season with the best fans in the league!"

Eddy Milian joins Testa and Coromato as the Bullpen Coach to round out the 2023 Charleston Dirty Birds' coaching staff. "Eddy filled in many roles last year and is one of the hardest-working guys in the clubhouse. He absolutely loves the game, and he is a huge part of this organization," said Horn. "We are thrilled to see Anthony return and work exclusively with the hitters. He has spent countless hours working with players individually in excelling our offense."

The Dirty Birds start the 2023 season at Staten Island on April 28 before returning to Charleston for their home opener on May 9 at GoMart Ballpark. Season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. For more information or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

