Name the Team Promotion Launches for New Frederick Baseball Club

Frederick, MD - Attain Sports and Entertainment (AS&E) today announced the launch of a Name the Team Promotion inviting fans to pitch their concepts to name the newly formed Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball (ALPB) club.

Fans are encouraged to submit suggestions for the new team's name, together with an explanation of the name's significance. Nominations will open today, Monday, January 9th and conclude on Friday, January 27th. A selection of top names will subsequently be announced, and fans will have an opportunity to vote on their favorite. For more information and to submit a nomination, please visit the baseball team's website at frederickatlanticleague.com.

The fan who submits the winning name will be awarded two (2) 2023 season tickets, an official team jersey, and the opportunity to throw out a first pitch during the 2023 Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball season. Additionally, all fans who submit an entry will be entered into a random drawing to win two (2) 2023 season tickets. See the official rules for more information.

The company also announced the addition of key leadership executives with industry veterans Chuck Domino, Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations, and Mary Nixon, Executive Director of Baseball Operations, joining its management team. Domino and Nixon will initially focus much of their efforts on the MLB Draft League Frederick (MD) Keys and the yet to be named Atlantic League baseball team based in Frederick, Maryland, but also will provide their leadership in support of the Baltimore Orioles Double-A affiliate Bowie (MD) Baysox.

"Mary and I are excited to apply our knowledge and experiences in this exciting industry as we deliver great baseball and affordable family entertainment, while expanding partnerships within the Attain Sports and Entertainment family," said Domino.

Domino brings over 40 years of experience operating Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and ALPB organizations. A nine-time Executive of the Year Award winner, he is a proven executive leader who possesses a vast knowledge of financial planning, stadium operations and improvements, marketing strategy, reporting procedures, and community engagement.

Previously, Domino led front office operations for the Philadelphia Phillies Double-A affiliate Reading Fightin Phils (PA), the San Francisco Giants Double-A affiliate Richmond Flying Squirrels (VA), the Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PA), and most recently the Charleston Dirty Birds (ALPB).

Community is a core value for Domino, who continues to give back as President of Baseballtown Charities, a non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization he founded in 2002 to promote baseball to children in the Reading, PA community so that they can benefit from the many life lessons the game teaches. Under his leadership, Baseballtown Charities has raised over $2 million to build the Gordon Hoodak Stadium at Lauer's Park and the Dream League Field for developmentally challenged children.

An expert in streamlining operations, most recently Nixon was the Vice President of the Charleston Dirty Birds leading player operations, food and beverage operations, business operations, and human resource operations. She started her baseball career with the Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley IronPigs (PA), where she oversaw all non-game events and catering for the luxury areas of the ballpark. Prior to joining the IronPigs, she spent more than a decade learning and excelling at every aspect of the hospitality industry.

New stadium construction and team identity rebrands are also strengths of Domino and Nixon-both have helped to lead highly successful projects for the Los Angeles Angels Double-A affiliate Rocket City Trash Pandas (AL), the San Francisco Giants Double-A affiliate Richmond Flying Squirrels (VA), and the Colorado Rockies Double-A affiliate Hartford Yard Goats (CT) as the teams launched brand identities and built new ballparks in their respective communities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chuck and Mary to the leadership team and look forward to hearing directly from the fans as we name the new ALPB team with an identity that represents this unique and growing region," said Greg Baroni, CEO and Managing General Partner, Attain Sports and Entertainment. "Together, we are committed to fun and affordable, family-friendly entertainment that creates magical memories. We look forward to providing insanely great game-day fan experiences, expanding our commitment to community engagement, delivering amazing customer service, leveraging the use of purpose-driven practical innovation, and investing in the professional growth and development of our growing team of players, coaches, and front-office staff".

