Terminix Fireworks Shows to Return to AutoZone Park

April 14, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - With the return of baseball to downtown Memphis comes the return of Saturday postgame fireworks shows the Memphis Redbirds announced Tuesday.

"The Memphis Redbirds have long been known for family-friendly entertainment and our world-famous Saturday night fireworks shows," Craig Unger, Memphis Redbirds president said. "We are thrilled to announce that our most popular promotion, Terminix Fireworks Shows are back, and we can't wait to hear the 'ooh's' and 'aah's' from the fans back in the ballpark."

As a part of their 60-game home schedule, the Redbirds are slated for nine Saturday Fireworks Shows, presented by Terminix, starting with Saturday, May 8.

The Redbirds will have three straight nights of postgame fireworks as a part of a three-day Independence Day Celebration with bonus fireworks shows on Friday, presented by Tennessee Lottery, and Sunday, presented by AutoZone.

Under the current Health & Safety Protocols, AutoZone Park will be opening the gates to a limited number of fans for Redbirds games with six feet of social distancing between groups.

Fans wishing to secure their seats now for the biggest nights of the season, including Opening Night and Fourth of July, can do so with select 3-Game Packs. Visit memphisredbirds.com/miniplans to buy yours today!

Additional information regarding tickets and the Redbirds promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Triple-A East League Stories from April 14, 2021

