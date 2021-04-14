Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Tickets for May Games Available Beginning April 21

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Single-game tickets for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's 2021 season presented by FIS will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21 for all May home games from May 4-9 and May 25-30. The Jumbo Shrimp will continue to release single-game tickets on a monthly basis throughout the season.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets at the 121 Financial Ballpark box office or by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. Beginning at noon on April 21, fans may also purchase single-game tickets online at www.jaxshrimp.com.

The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The box office is closed to incoming calls beginning two hours before gates open (three hours before game time). During this time, the box office is open for in-person, walk-up sales.

Jumbo Shrimp ticket pricing is as follows:

Ticket Advance Price Gameday Price Sections Notes

General Admission $5 $7 Jacksonville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Trail Rated Territory & Bleachers

Military Field Reserved $5 $5 101, 114-120 Must show military or veteran ID at Box Office

Field Reserved $11 $13 101, 114-120

Dugout Reserved $14 $16 102-113

121 Financial Crustacean Corner $20 $22 121 Financial Crustacean Corner Swivel seat; in-seat wait service; includes one drink ticket (soda, beer, wine)

PNC Bank Home Plate Club $25 $27 PNC1-PNC4 Includes in-seat wait service

Wheelhouse Captain's Chairs $25 $27 Wheelhouse front row Includes $10 food & beverage credit to use in Wheelhouse

Group Picnics $26-$40 N/A 101-120, Group Areas Minimum 24 people; call (904) 358-2846 for reservations through an account representative

All fans have access to the Budweiser Tiki Terrace and Wheelhouse, two areas that were part of owner Ken Babby's more than $2 million invested in ballpark improvements since 2016. The improvements, along with the 121 Financial Crustacean Corner and suite renovations, were recognized in October 2016 by CREW Jacksonville with its inaugural Initiative IMPACT Award for significant contribution to the Northeast Florida region.

The Jumbo Shrimp 2021 promotional calendar kicks off with a postgame fireworks show capping the 7:05 p.m. May 4 contest on Opening Night presented by Firehouse Subs, Rimrock Devlin and Stouffers. The Jumbo Shrimp will hold two Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays in the month of May (May 6 and May 27), through which fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand and right field bleachers. The May 27 contest is the first Military Appreciation Night of the season, and thanks to VyStar Credit Union, all active and retired military, Veterans and their dependents will receive a free ticket to the game when they show their military ID at the Jumbo Shrimp box office.

The Friday games in May (May 7 and May 28) are Red Shirt Fridays, meaning Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on a ticket at the box office, or can donate that $1 to charity. Capping each 7:05 p.m. contest are Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Ascension St. Vincent's on May 7 and Union Home Mortgage on May 28. Fans are also invited to join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite with $2 12 oz. Miller Lite from 6-7:30 and $1 off all other craft beers in the Craft Cave.

The Jumbo Shrimp will also hold their first Saturday Giveaway Days in May, with each contest capped by a postgame fireworks show. The first 2,000 fans through the gates for the 6:35 p.m. start on Saturday, May 8 will receive a Hands of Stone (Garrett) Bobble presented by 121 Financial Credit Union and RJ Young. The first 2,000 fans for the 6:35 p.m. affair on Saturday, May 29 for Hurricane Awareness Night will receive a Jumbo Shrimp LED Lantern courtesy of 121 Financial Credit Union and Darley's Plumbing.

All Sunday home games are Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNdays presented by Baptist Health. Kids are invited to run the bases following each Sunday home game, which also features free face painting and balloon animals. The Jumbo Shrimp play at 3:05 on both Sunday, May 9, which doubles as Youth Sports Day, and Sunday, May 30.

The first Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. Tickets are 2-for-1 at the box office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. May 25 is also National Brown Bag It Day, and the Jumbo Shrimp are inviting fans of age to enjoy a mystery beer in a brown bag for only $2.

Full and partial season ticket packages are available now by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. Group outings, beginning at 24 people, are also available now for all 60 home games by calling (904) 358-2846.

