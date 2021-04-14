May Single-Game Ticket Sales and Select Promotions Announced

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will put a limited amount of May single-game tickets on sale April 27 and are pleased to announce their season-long daily promotions and early-season giveaways. These promotions see the return of some all-time fan favorites that are sure to make the arrival of baseball back at PNC Field a welcome one.

Due to state and CDC guidelines, PNC Field will not open at full capacity at the outset of the season. After taking care of season-ticket holder needs, the RailRiders will now have a limited number of single-game tickets available. On April 27 at 10 A.M., single-game tickets for the 12 home dates in May will go on sale online at swbrailriders.com. Individual tickets for the remainder of the schedule will go on sale at a later time with eyes on restriction changes throughout the season.

After opening the season on the road at Syracuse on May 4, the RailRiders start their 60-game home schedule at PNC Field one week later on Tuesday, May 11, against Lehigh Valley. Opening Night begins with a 6:35 P.M. first pitch this year and will end with the first of 11 fireworks shows scheduled this season. Opening Night games across Minor League Baseball are presented by Stouffer's.

Each day of the week brings its own brand of fun in 2021, with plenty of familiar promotions throughout the season.

Bring the whole gang every Sunday for a Geisinger Family Fun Day! There is no better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than at PNC Field. Kids 12 and younger can get $2 Dippin' Dots all day long and then run the bases after the final out.

$2 Tuesdays are back with a $2 Landshark tallboys for two hours after gates open every Tuesday all season long (excluding Opening Day).

Wednesdays go to the dogs again in 2021 as Waggin' Wednesday returns! You can bring your four-legged best friends to the ballpark... plus get $1 Sabrett hot dogs for two hours after gates open! Dog owners will need to sign a waiver but can have their pooch with them in their seats in the lower seating bowl. This season, instead of selling dog tickets, the RailRiders will take donations for local animal shelters when you fill out your waiver.

Thirsty Thursdays are back for the most refreshing night of the week. Fans can enjoy $1 Bud Light drafts and $1 Pepsi fountain drinks for two hours after gates open, courtesy of Northeast Distributors and Pepsi.

The last year has certainly been difficult on all of us and we all know we couldn't have gotten through it without the men and women on the frontline during the pandemic. The RailRiders are pleased to make each Friday this year a tribute and thanks to our frontline workers. We will give away complimentary tickets to local frontline workers each Friday as just a small token of thanks for all that they have done for us lately. More details on how you can reserve free tickets as a frontline worker will be available soon.

What would those Frontline Fridays be without ending the night looking to the stars? Fireworks are back in 2021! Every Friday home game, all season long, will be followed by the best fireworks show in NEPA.

During the upcoming season, select Saturdays will once again feature great giveaway items. On May 15, the first 2,500 fans will receive a 2021 magnet schedule, courtesy of Highmark. On Saturday, May 29, the first 2,500 through the gates will get a RailRiders face mask.

Additional promotions will be announced as the season progresses, as will additional ticketing information.

Full, Half and Partial Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now. The RailRiders front office is open on a limited basis and by appointment only. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or contact the club by calling (570) 969-2255 and leave a voicemail. Calls will be returned at the earliest possible opportunity.

