Tennessee Smokies Release the Remaining Promotional Schedule for the 2021 Season

July 12, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Tennessee Smokies News Release







SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced the remaining 2021 promotional schedule. August and September features five theme nights, six firework shows, and four giveaways inside Smokies Stadium. Tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale July 13 at 10:00am.

August 1 is Girl Scout Day, presented by Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. Bring the troop out to the ballgame for some fun.

The Tennessee Smokies introduce the first ever 'decades weekend' inside Smokies Stadium. On 80's Night (August 13) fans will be able to rock out to classic 80's hits, enjoy specialty themed jerseys worn by the Smokies Players on-field to be auctioned off, and be entertained by a postgame 80's themed concert. On the following night, 90's Night (August 14), Smokies Stadium will transform into a 90's environment. Fans can enjoy the popular WARHEADS candy on and off the field. The players will be wearing WARHEADS inspired jerseys to be auctioned off. Throughout the ballgame, the Smokies will be passing out 12,000 WARHEADS to enjoy. DJ Inov8 will be spinning the 90's tracks free to fans in a postgame performance. Themed music and activities will be going on throughout the weekend.

Fans with peanut allergies will be able to catch a game before the conclusion of the season with Peanut Free Night (September 7) thanks to Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center.

Smokies fan-favorite UT Night (September 10), presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, is back this year. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Tony Vitello bobblehead. Vitello was awarded the 2021 Mike Martin National Coach of the Year while leading the University of Tennessee baseball team to be the SEC East Champions, a trip to Omaha, and finishing out the season 50-18. UT themed jerseys will be worn on-field by the team and then be auctioned off to benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation.

September 12 is the final home game of the season and also Fan Appreciation Day, presented by US Bank. The Tennessee Smokies want to thank the fans for their support during the 2021 season with a Javier Baez blanket giveaway, presented by Hampton Inn and Suites Sevierville @ Stadium Dr. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will be issued a blanket. Throughout the game, fans will have the opportunity to win great Smokies prizes. Additionally, the Tennessee Smokies work with the Epilepsy Foundation of East Tennessee to Strike out Epilepsy that day too.

Other giveaways in August and September include a vintage looking bobblehead (August 15) presented by Senior Benefit Inc. and a Smokies trucker hat (August 22) presented by Pepsi. All giveaways are distributed to the first 1,000 fans who enter the gates unless otherwise stated.

America's Friendliest Ballpark will host six firework shows during August and September presented by Pepsi & Coors Light. Firework shows are every Friday and Saturday night home game. Firework dates include August 13, August 14, August 20, August 21, September 10 and September 11.

Tuesday, July 13 at 10:00am August and September single game tickets will go on sale. The 2021 schedule and information regarding single game tickets, season tickets, and mini plans can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from July 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.