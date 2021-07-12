Tyler Neslony Traded to Chicago White Sox Organization

Mississippi Braves outfielder Tyler Neslony

PEARL, MS - The Atlanta Braves have traded Mississippi Braves outfielder Tyler Neslony to the Chicago White Sox organization. Neslony has been assigned to Double-A Birmingham's roster.

Neslony, 27, appeared in 245 games with the M-Braves from 2017 to 2021 (10th-most in club history), batting .241 with 11 home runs, 90 RBI, and 13 stolen bases. Neslony played in 19 games for the M-Braves this season, hitting .164 with one home run and four RBI.

The Dripping Spring, GA native battled injuries in 2019 but had a team-best .369 on-base percentage. Neslony hit .244 over 125 games for the M-Braves in 2018, and set career highs in hits (110), doubles (24), and RBI (48), and was named a mid-season Southern League All-Star.

One of the most decorated players to come out of Texas Tech, Neslony was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the ninth round in 2016.

The M-Braves finished the first half of the 2021 season with the best record in the Double-A South at 37-23. The second half begins on Tuesday night in Kodak, TN, with game one of a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park on Tuesday, Jule 20, for a six-game homestand against the Biloxi Shuckers. For tickets, and information on upcoming promotions, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

