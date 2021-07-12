Lugbauer, Elder Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau and excited to announce that infielder Drew Lugbauer and pitcher Bryce Elder are the Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week. Elder was also awarded the overall Double-A South Pitcher of the Week award.

Lugbauer, 24, reached base safely 13 times in 20 plate appearances over five games last week against the Blue Wahoos, batting .500 (7-for-14) with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, four runs, six walks, .650 OBP, and 1.507 OPS. Lugbauer capped his week on Sunday with his third three-hit performance, going 3-for-4 with his ninth double, and seventh home run.

The Pleasant Valley, NY native leads the M-Braves this season, batting (.291, 7th in AA-S), on-base percentage (.411, 2nd in AA-S), and OPS (.922, 2nd in AA-S). He ranks second on the team in slugging percentage (.511, 3rd in AA-S). In 42 games this season, Lugbauer has seven home runs, 25 RBI, having appeared in games at first base (25), DH (16), and catcher (1).

The Atlanta Braves selected Lugbauer in the 11th round of the 2017 draft out of the University of Michigan.

Elder, 22, the Braves #11 prospect dealt the first 7.0 innings of Saturday's combined no-hitter against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The 6-0 victory marked the fourth no-hitter pitched by the Mississippi Braves, and the first since Ian Anderson and Jeremy Walker dealt one against the Jackson Generals on June 28.2019 against the Jackson Generals at Trustmark Park. In just his third Double-A start, after earning a promotion from Rome on June 29, the 22-year-old righty walked four and struck out six over seven innings, throwing 89 pitches, before handing the ball to Daysbel Hernández, who walked one and struck out four in his two innings of work.

After struggling in his Double-A debut in which he surrendered four runs on seven hits over four innings, over Elder's last two starts he has allowed just one run on two hits in 12 combined innings. In 12 starts between Rome and Mississippi, Elder is 4-1 with a 2.66 ERA (18 ER/61.0 IP), 27 walks, 71 strikeouts, and .213 opponents' batting average.

The Atlanta Braves selected Elder in the fifth round of the 2020 draft out of the University of Texas.

The M-Braves (37-23) return to action on Tuesday night, following Monday's off day, and will take on the Tennessee Smokies (24-32) at Smokies Stadium. The first pitch on Tuesday night is 6:00 pm CT, with coverage on 103.9 WYAB, mississippibraves.com, and MiLB.TV

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park on July 20 for a six-game homestand with the Biloxi Shuckers.

