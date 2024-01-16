Tennessee Smokies Announce Job Fairs on February 17 and March 2

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies have announced that the club will be hosting job fairs at Smokies Stadium on Saturday, February 17 and Saturday, March 2 from 9:00am to 12:00pm. When arriving please enter through The Batter's Box Bar + Grill Restaurant located on the left side of the parking lot.

The job fairs will feature positions from many departments with part-time and seasonal positions within Smokies Stadium. The Tennessee Smokies are looking for employees who are able to work all home games and additional events as needed inside Smokies Stadium. Most games are held during evening hours of the week and many weekends.

Available departments include new hires for food and beverage, ticketing, production, promotions, merchandise, and stadium operations.

The job fair on February 17 will be centered around the many opportunities in the Food and Beverage department. The job fair on March 2 will have all department leaders on site for interviews.

Food and Beverage is looking to fill positions for cooks, cashiers, runners, servers, picnic attendants, and group area attendants. Other available positions in The Batter's Box Bar + Grill Restaurant include cooks, servers, and hosts.

Ticketing is looking to fill positions for ticket takers, ticket sellers, and group area attendants.

Promotions and Production are looking to fill positions for rally crew promotion team members, camera operators, and press box personnel.

Merchandise is looking to fill team store representatives.

Stadium Operations is looking to fill positions in first aid, ushers, porters, cleaning crew, kid zone attendants, batboys, and batgirls.

Most Smokies Stadium positions require a person to stand and walk for extended periods of time, as well as run, sit, navigate stairs, kneel, or crouch. Prospective employees may also be asked to occasionally lift and/or move up to approximately 25 pounds and be exposed to various weather conditions and noise levels.

The Smokies will commence their 2024 home opener against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Friday, April 5, 2024. Season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

