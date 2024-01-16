Jose Moreno Returns to Manage Lookouts for the 2024 Season

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today, the Cincinnati Reds have announced that Jose Moreno will return to the Chattanooga Lookouts for the upcoming 2024 season. Joining Moreno on staff will be pitching coach Todd Naskedov, returning hitting coach Daryle Ward, and coach Dick Schofield.

This season will be Jose Moreno's fifth season in the Reds organization and third in Chattanooga. Last season, as the manager of the Lookouts, Moreno led the team to 70 wins and a first-half North Division Championship. Under his direction the Lookouts had eight players reach the big leagues last season and make their Major League debuts.

Joining Moreno on staff are Todd Naskedov and Daryle Ward. Naskedov will serve as the team's pitching coach after spending the previous season as a pitching coach with the Dayton Dragons. Hitting coach Daryle Ward will be returning to Chattanooga after serving as the Lookouts hitting coach last season. In 2023, the Lookouts led the Southern League in runs, total bases, and triples.

Rounding out the coaching staff is coach Dick Schofield. Schofield is entering his 12th season in the organization and first with the Lookouts. The former infielder spent 14 Major League seasons with the Angels, Mets, Blue Jays and Dodgers.

The Lookouts also welcome Josh Hobson, who will be in his first year as the team's athletic trainer and Dan Donohue, who will be in his first season as the Lookouts strength and conditioning coach.

Performance coach Francisco Rodriguez and video & technology specialist Liam Heggemann will also be on staff.

2024 LOOKOUTS COACHING STAFF

JOSE MORENO - Manager

Jose Moreno is in his fifth season in the organization and his third at Class AA Chattanooga. He spent the 2021 season as manager at Class A Dayton after working in 2020 assigned as manager of the Reds' rookie Arizona League affiliate in Goodyear. Prior to joining the Reds, Jose spent 19 years with the Mariners organization, managing at multiple levels (most recently at short-season Class A Everett) and serving as Latin American field coordinator for 4 seasons. He also spent 5 seasons as the third base coach with Cardenales de Lara in the Venezuelan Winter League (2005-2009) and 3 seasons with that team as manager, including back-to-back Venezuelan Winter League championship years in 2019 and 2020.

TODD NASKEDOV - Pitching Coach

Todd Naskedov (nask-uh-duv) is in his third season in the organization, his first at Class AA Chattanooga following 1 year as pitching coach at Class A Dayton. Before joining the Reds in 2022, he spent the previous 4 years with the Astros as their rehab pitching coach in West Palm Beach (2018-2020) and as pitching coach at low Class A Fayetteville (2021). Before his stint with the Astros, Naskedov spent over 20 years coaching at the high school or collegiate levels in Arizona, Oregon, Texas and Washington. He also worked with the USA Baseball national team periodically from 2003-2014 and coached abroad in the United Kingdom (2001) and Netherlands (2004). Naskedov has a master's degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University-Irvine and a bachelor's degree in English and secondary education from Western Washington University. He originally is from Kelso, Washington.

DARYLE WARD - Hitting Coach

Daryle Ward is in his ninth season as a professional coach, all as a hitting coach in the Reds' player development system, and in 2024 returns to Class AA Chattanooga for his second consecutive year with the club. In 2016, he joined the organization as the hitting coach for the rookie level Arizona League Reds before spending the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Dayton. In 2019 and 2020, he was assigned as Chattanooga's hitting coach before returning to the Dragons in 2021. The son of Major League All-Star Gary Ward, Daryle was a career .263 batter over 11 big league seasons with the Astros, Dodgers, Pirates, Nationals, Braves and Cubs. He belted a career high 20 home runs for Houston in 2000.

DICK SCHOFIELD - Coach

Dick Schofield is in his 12th season in the organization and in 2024 will join the staff at Class AA Chattanooga following 1 year at Class A Dayton. In 2021, he served as development coach for the Tortugas. Schofield was assigned to manage Daytona in 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the minor league season. Schofield spent the 2018, 2019 and 22022 seasons with Louisville. In 2018, he began the season as the Bats' bench coach but took over as Louisville's manager after Pat Kelly was promoted to the Major League staff on April 19. Schofield served as Class AA Pensacola's bench coach in 2017 and hitting coach in 2013. In 2016 for the Class A Dayton Dragons, Dick served as manager, a position he also held at rookie Billings from 2014-2015. Before joining the Reds, Schofield worked in the Angels' minor league system as a hitting coach for their rookie league AZL team (2007-2010) and Class A Inland Empire (2011). He was the Halos' roving infield coordinator in 2012. The former shortstop played 14 Major League seasons with the Angels, Mets, Blue Jays and Dodgers and led the American League in fielding percentage 4 times. Schofield played on the Angels' 1986 Western Division championship club, hitting .300 in that year's ALCS against the Red Sox, and was a member of Toronto's 1993 World Series championship team. In Game 3 of that '86 ALCS, he belted a home run off Dennis "Oil Can" Boyd. A native of Springfield, IL, Schofield was selected by the Angels in the first round (third overall) of the 1981 draft. He resides in Camdenton, MO and has 4 children.

JOSH HOBSON - Athletic Trainer, M.S., ATC, CES

Josh Hobson is in his eighth season as a full-time athletic trainer in the organization, his first at Class AA Chattanooga following 1 year at Class A Dayton. In 2022, he was named PBATS Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year for the Florida State League. Hobson spent the 2021 season working with the rookie Arizona Complex League Reds. He was slated to work at rookie league Billings in 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the season. He spent the 2019 season at rookie Greeneville and 2018 at rookie Billings. In 2015, Hobson completed an internship at Billings and in 2016 held a seasonal position at the Reds' Dominican Republic training complex before holding a full-time position there in 2017. Hobson graduated in 2015 from the University of Evansville with a bachelor's degree in athletic training and in 2016 from the University of Akron with a master's degree in sports administration. He resides in Courtland, KS.

DAN DONOHUE - Strength & Conditioning Coach, CSCS, RSCC

Daniel Donohue is in his fifth season in the organization and his first with Class AA Chattanooga following 1 year as the strength and conditioning coach for Class AAA Louisville. His previous work experience includes positions in collegiate and professional baseball. Donohue received internships at the University of Tampa (2014-2016) and Monmouth University (2016-2017) before he was hired as assistant strength coach at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (2017-2018). During the 2018 season, he joined the Arizona Diamondbacks as an intern with their NextGen Team working in the Arizona League. In 2019, Donohue was a strength coach with the San Diego Padres in the Dominican Republic. Dan resides in Sea Girt, NJ.

