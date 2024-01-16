Shuckers to Host Annual Job Fair on Tuesday, January 23 at Ballpark

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers will host their annual job fair at the ballpark on Tuesday, January 23 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Multiple gameday positions are open throughout the ballpark and those who attend will be able to apply and interview for positions. The Shuckers are looking for energetic, enthusiastic, friendly and dependable employees to join their gameday staff for the 2024 season.

Available positions include ushers, ticket takers, ticket sellers, access control, camera operators, press box production, official scorer, game day stringer, mascot, retail, grounds crew, bat boys/girls, entertainment team and on-field emcee. Interested applicants can visit the visitor's clubhouse entrance to get an application form or they can print off and bring the completed form. Those unable to attend can bring their completed form to the Shuckers front office or email the form to info@biloxishuckers.com.

Please contact the Shuckers at 228-233-3465 or email the front office at info@biloxishuckers.com with any questions.

Group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2024 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Biloxi Shuckers open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5 against the Montgomery Biscuits.

