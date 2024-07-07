Tena And Perez Spark Grizzlies' Offense In 7-4 Victory Versus Nuts

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (6-9, 44-36) roasted the Modesto Nuts (7-8, 48-31) 7-4 on a 112-degree Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies and Nuts had a rare home-and-home series with three games at both team's ballpark, sweeping one another over those contests. Modesto and Fresno have split the first 18 games against each other this season with the Grizzlies winning the final three contests in the clubs' last two head-to-head series. Fresno's three-game win streak brings their second half home record to 5-1. The Grizzlies attained just 15 home victories at Chukchansi Park in the first half (15-16).

The Grizzlies jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first after a trio of hits, a walk and a fielder's choice. Jason Hinchman rocketed a single to center, adding Braylen Wimmer. Then, Luis Mendez lengthened his hit streak to 11 games after lacing a single to right, notching Andy Perez. Felix Tena's fielder's choice was the last RBI of the frame.

The Nuts tied the affair at three after a run in the second and a pair of runs in the third. Carson Jones unloaded on a pitch in the second, sending it over the right field wall. It was Jones' ninth homer of the season. In the third, Charlie Pagliarini roped a ground-rule double and skedaddled home on a groundout to short. Aidan Smith scored the other run thanks to a Milkar Perez RBI single.

The knotted contest was short-lived as Tena and the Grizzlies made it 5-3 in the bottom of the third. Tena spanked a two-run shot to left-center field, his third clout of the year. Fresno extended their advantage to 7-3 in the bottom of the seventh on a Modesto throwing error and Tena RBI single. Tena concluded with a career-high four RBI. Of the seven runs, Perez raced home three times, the second straight evening picking up that statistic. Perez also clobbered a career-high two doubles and multiple sky-shattering foul balls.

Modesto salvaged one final run in the top of the ninth with a sacrifice fly from Edryn Rodriguez. The Nuts left the tying run at the plate when Connor Charping grounded out to end the contest.

Grizzlies' righty Jace Kaminska (4-4) picked up his first victory since May 19, snapping a six-game winless skid. Kaminska hurled a career-high six innings, allowing three runs (earned), on six hits and no walks while fanning seven. He had a stretch of four strikeouts over five batters faced (3rd and 4th inning). Stu Flesland III, Kannon Handy and Sam Weatherly wrapped up the last three frames for Fresno. Kaminska and the trio of lefties combined for 11 punchouts.

Nuts' starter Ashton Izzi (6-3) and his paltry 2.70 ERA were dealt the loss after three-plus innings of work. Izzi was tagged for five runs (earned), on seven hits and two walks. Three bullpen arms followed Izzi with decent performances. Anyelo Ovando whiffed five over two and two-thirds frames.

The Grizzlies will now enjoy two days off before returning to action Tuesday night against the Storm in Lake Elsinore.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Felix Tena (2-3, HR, 4 RBI, R, BB, SB)

- SS Andy Perez (2-4, 2 2B, 3 R, BB)

- RHP Jace Kaminska (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- LF Carson Jones (2-4, HR, RBI, R, CS)

- 3B Charlie Pagliarini (2-4, 2B, R)

- RHP Anyelo Ovando (2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

On Deck:

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 6:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Lake Elsinore Storm

Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-3, 3.82) vs. Lake Elsinore TBD

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies swiped a season-high five bases with both Fadriel Cruz and Braylen Wimmer laying down the rubber with two apiece.

