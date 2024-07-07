Decker Homers Twice in Loss

July 7, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Visalia, CA - Despite a pair of homers from Cameron Decker, the Quakes dropped Saturday's game in Visalia, a 10-6 decision to the Rawhide at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Decker's first homer, a two-run shot, broke a 2-2 in the fourth, giving Rancho a 4-2 lead. That was the last time Rancho led though, as the Rawhide scored five times in the fourth and took the lead for good, on their way to a series-win over the Quakes for the second time this week.

Down 7-4 in the eighth, Decker struck again, hammering his second two-run homer and third of the year, making it 7-6.

That's as close as the Quakes would get though, as an error in the last of the eighth allowed three unearned runs to score, as the Rawhide took a 10-6 lead and held on for the win.

Rancho starter Roque Gutierrez (1-2) took the loss, while Visalia starter Adonys Perez (3-5) got the win.

The Quakes (7-8, 37-42) will take two consecutive days off, then return to action on Tuesday night at 7:05pm against the Stockton Ports at Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton. Wyatt Crowell (0-0) is scheduled to throw for Rancho in Tuesday's opener.

The Quakes will be on the road until Friday, July 19, when they return home to face the Lake Elsinore Storm in a brief three-game series. Friday the 19th will be Joe Kelly Bobblehead Giveaway to 1,500 fans in attendance. Tickets are available for all Quakes' home games online at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

