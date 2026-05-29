"TEKIELA!!!!!"

Published on May 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Second-half substitute Kempes Tekiela scored deep into stoppage time after Pato Faz missed a penalty kick to lead Union Omaha to a late 2-1 win over the New York Cosmos at Hinchliffe Stadium as Josué Gómez opened the scoring in the 60th minute before Anderson Holt equalized for the hosts in the 80th minute.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 29, 2026

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