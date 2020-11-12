Teddy Bear Toss Drive Thru Saturday November 28

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the tradition of Teddy Bear Toss will continue on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28 at Mechanics Bank Arena. All bears collected will be donated and distributed to dozens of organizations by the the United Way of Kern County.

CONDORS 22nd ANNUAL TEDDY BEAR TOSS DETAILS

WHAT: Teddy Bear Toss "Drive-Thru" with fans able to toss their new stuffed animals from their vehicles presented by Eyewitness News, KERN Radio, Tony's Pizza, Big Brand Tire, and Three-Way Chevrolet

WHERE: Mechanics Bank Arena parking lot on the south side of the arena off N st.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Beginning on Friday, Nov. 13 until the drive-thru event, fans may drop-off their stuffed animals in advance at three partner locales:

Tony's Pizza (all five area locations)

Big Brand Tire (all three Bakersfield locations)

Three-Way Chevrolet (4501 Wible Road)

To make a donation to the United Way of Kern County or to purchase a Teddy Bear through their Amazon Wishlist, click here.

An annual tradition since 1999, Teddy Bear Toss has brought in 138,216 stuffed animals to various local non-profits supporting children in need.

In an effort to continue to meet state coronavirus benchmarks required to reopen businesses in Kern County and get more residents back to work, Stria, Mechanics Bank Arena, and the Bakersfield Condors have partnered with the County of Kern to help encourage widespread COVID-19 testing in the community. County residents who get tested for the coronavirus can enter for a chance to win two tickets to every Arena event during 2021. Residents who get tested can enter by visiting https://www.stria.com/arena-covid-19/ or by emailing test confirmations to [email protected], prior to December 31, 2020. Complete contest rules are available at www.stria.com/contest-rules/.

Mechanics Bank Arena has a number of great events scheduled for 2021, including Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, and Matchbox Twenty, with many more still to be come.

To get tested, contact your healthcare provider, pharmacy, or urgent care, or visit one of Kern's community-based testing locations, which can be found at the following link https://www.kerncounty.com/government/covid-19-testing-sites/. There are also various temporary testing locations throughout the area.

