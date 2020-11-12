Iowa Wild Re-Signs Forward Tyler Sheehy

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the re-signing of forward Tyler Sheehy to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season.

Sheehy, 24 (11/20/95), was held scoreless in two games with Iowa last season, making his season debut on Jan. 3, 2020 vs. Rockford. In his AHL career, Sheehy has logged seven games, all with the Wild, over the last two seasons.

The Burnsville, Minn. native racked up 70 points (26g, 44a) in 47 games last season with Iowa's ECHL affiliate, the Allen Americans. His 70 points led Allen, and his 44 assists paced the entire ECHL. A 5-foot-10, 190-pound forward, Sheehy was named ECHL Rookie of the Year and a member of the ECHL's First All-Star team for his efforts in 2019-20.

Sheehy, a former University of Minnesota Gopher (NCAA), originally signed an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO) with Iowa on Mar. 22, 2019 and made his professional debut later that night in Stockton.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

