Chicago Wolves Insider

AHL PROJECTS FEB. 5 START FOR 2020-21

The American Hockey League recently announced that the league plans to start the 2020-21 season on Friday, Feb. 5. It would mark the AHL's first action since suspending the 2019-20 season on March 12. When play begins, the Chicago Wolves will feature a new National Hockey League partner: The Carolina Hurricanes. The Wolves and the Hurricanes have signed a three-year affiliation deal.

The Hurricanes are one of the fastest-rising teams in the NHL -- they reached the Eastern Conference Finals in 2019 -- and they boast one of the most loaded farm systems in the league, which will directly benefit the Wolves. The Hockey Writers rank Carolina's group of prospects No. 2 in the NHL with The Athletic's Corey Pronman lists Carolina's group at No. 6.

Ryan Warsofsky has been hired as the Wolves head coach. While he's the youngest head coach in the AHL (he turned 33 on Oct. 26), he boasts plenty of experience. After serving as the top assistant coach for the Charlotte Checkers' 2019 Calder Cup championship squad, he was promoted to head coach last season and led the team to a .598 winning percentage and a third-place finish in the Atlantic Division. Warsofsky and new assistant coach

Patrick Dwyer (who made his AHL debut as a player with the Wolves in 2005-06) already have worked with the majority of the players expected to be on the Wolves' roster. "I wear my emotions on my sleeve as a coach," said Warsofsky, who grew up in Marshfield, Massachusetts, competing with his three hockey-playing brothers. "Now, you have to have a balance as a coach and as a player to keep your emotions in check. But I want us to win. I want to see a player get to the National Hockey League. I'm going to push him as hard as I possibly can to help him reach his goals -- and ultimately reach the goals of our team.

"That's just who I am as a person and who I am as a coach. That doesn't mean I don't like you. That doesn't mean there are hard feelings. But at the end of the day, we're here to get a couple things accomplished: One is to improve the players and two is to win a lot of hockey games and ultimately win a championship."

READ TO SUCCEED WITH SKATES

Over the last 23 years, the Chicago Wolves' Read to Succeed program, presented by JULIE, Inc., has fostered a love for reading in more than 500,000 children via local libraries and schools. During a normal year, Chicago Wolves players make appearances at libraries and schools throughout the Chicago area to share the benefits of reading and encourage children to reach their reading goals.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, players aren't able to make appearances now -- but Skates, the Chicago Wolves mascot, is filling the void with the new program "Story Time With Skates." He has set aside Tuesday afternoons to join local classrooms and read books. Teachers and librarians who want to sign their groups to join Skates via Zoom or Google Meet can do so at bit.ly/StoryTimeWithSkates.

On Wednesday, the Wolves and the 85th Support Command observed Veterans Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the Chicago Riverwalk.

Wolves senior executive vice president Wayne Messmer presided over the ceremony that featured addresses by Brigadier General Ernest Litynski -- Commanding General of the Arlington Heights-based 85th USARSC -- and U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General (retired) Roger R. Machut. Several Chicago-area officers attended the ceremony while the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and Coast Guard Great Lakes each stationed a boat on the Chicago River near the memorial. To watch the video of the ceremony, visit bit.ly/WolvesVeteransDayLive.

