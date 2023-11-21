Team Store Offers Extra Hours and Sales for Holidays

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps' Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field will feature extra hours and sales for the holiday season.

The Orchard, which is open year-round from Monday-Friday during ballpark business hours, will also be open at the following times:

Wednesday, November 22 (10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.)*

Saturday, December 2 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Saturday, December 9 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Saturday, December 16 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Saturday, December 23 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Tuesday, December 26 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

The popular Store features hats, shirts, jackets, jerseys, sweatshirts, baseball cards, gift cards (good for both tickets and concessions), novelties, and much more, from brands like Nike, New Era, and '47.

Free parking is available in the Silver Lot across the street from Parkview Field, off Brackenridge St.

Fans can also save big shopping online at TinCaps.com from Friday, November 24 through Monday, November 27. By using the promo code CYBER23, all customers can save 20% off their entire order (no minimum purchase requirement).

After advancing to the Midwest League Playoffs this year, the TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) begin their 2024 season on April 5. Opening Day at Parkview Field is scheduled for April 9. Season ticket plans and group tickets are on sale by calling 260-482-6400. Click here for more details.

In the meantime, Parkview Field is also more than baseball. The versatile venue hosts special events year-round, including parties and batting cage rentals. For more information and to book a special event, visit ParkviewField.com.

*The Parkview Field Holiday Fireworks presented by Pizza Hut are scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday. This is a free event for the public (no ticket required), though for $7, guests can purchase a ticket for access to the indoor Suite Level Lounge. Email TinCaps Special Events Manager Holly Raney (raney@tincaps.com) to purchase.

