Team Store Extends Hours for Holiday Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind.- The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field has extended hours for the holiday season, and fans will have the chance to score great savings on Fort Wayne TinCaps merchandise.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 23 (coinciding with Parkview Field's Holiday Fireworks, presented by Pizza Hut), The Orchard will be open late on select nights and weekend dates. See schedule below.

Recently restocked this fall, The Orchard features hats, shirts, jackets, jerseys, sweatshirts, baseball cards, gift cards (good for tickets and concessions, too), novelties, and much more, from brands like Nike, New Era, and '47.

Free parking is available in the Silver Lot across the street from Parkview Field off of Brackenridge St.

Fans can also shop online 24/7 at TinCaps.com.

Brand new items in The Orchard include a hat designed by Marvelthat the team will wear on the field during a game in the 2023 season.

For the holidays, the TinCaps are also selling a unique 12-pack seasonal drink sampler.

The TinCaps are set to begin their 2023 campaign on April 6 at West Michigan, while Opening Day at Parkview Field is on the calendar for Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.) when the team hosts the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains. The 132-game High-A Midwest League season runs through Sept. 10. Click herefor the complete schedule.

Season ticket plans of 12 and 17-games can be purchased online at TinCapsTickets.com. For more information on season ticket plans and group tickets, click here.

In the meantime, Parkview Field is also more than baseball. The versatile venue hosts special events year-round, including parties and batting cage rentals. For more information and to book a special event, visit ParkviewField.com.

The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field 2022 Holiday Season Hours

Wednesday, Nov. 23: 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9: 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 12: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 13: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec.15: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16: 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec.17: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec.19: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec.20: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 21:10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec.22: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec.23: 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec.24: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec.27: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hours are subject to change

