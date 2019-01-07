Team Store at Spectrum Field Open on January 9

January 7, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





Shop for unique Florida Spring Training apparel at Diamond Outfitters, the Phillies and Threshers team store at Spectrum Field. Special store hours this Wednesday, January 9 - open at 9 a.m. along with the ticket office.

Beginning on January 9, the team store will be open Monday - Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (open at 9 a.m. on January 9) and may be reached at 727-712-4429 with any questions. Located at the Old Coachman Rd entrance of the ballpark, the store is by the west gate.

