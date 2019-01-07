Pirates and Marauders Welcome New Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator

Bradenton, Fla. - The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bradenton Marauders are excited to welcome Mary Lanzino as Coordinator, Marketing & Community Relations. Sales Director and Marauders General Manager Rachelle Madrigal announced the appointment. Lanzino's first day with the organization was January 3.

Lanzino joins the Pirates and Marauders following more than two years with the Tampa Bay Lightning. She will be a point of contact for community organizations the Pirates and Marauders work with in Manatee County and take an active role in marketing Pirates Spring Training and Marauders baseball. Lanzino's previous experience in professional baseball includes five years working with the Detroit Tigers and the Lakeland Flying Tigers in a variety of roles.

"Mary is joining our organization at a very exciting time," Madrigal said. "She is stepping into a very important role for our team as we prepare to celebrate our 51st season of Pirates Spring Training in Bradenton and the 10th season of Bradenton Marauders baseball."

Lanzino is a graduate of the University of South Florida. She resides in Bradenton.

"Joining the Pirates in Bradenton is a tremendous opportunity," Lanzino said. "I'm looking forward to connecting with our community partners and racing into the 2019 season."

