Phillies Spring Training Individual Game Tickets on Sale on January 9

January 7, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





Individual game tickets for Phillies Spring Training go on sale on January 9 at 9 a.m. on Phillies.com and at our Clearwater and Philadelphia ticket offices.

Visit or call the BayCare Box Office at Spectrum Field at 727-467-4457. Starting on January 9, it will be open Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (open at 9 a.m. on January 9).

Spectrum Field - 601 N Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater FL 33765

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from January 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.