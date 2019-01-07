Phillies Spring Training Individual Game Tickets on Sale on January 9
January 7, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release
Individual game tickets for Phillies Spring Training go on sale on January 9 at 9 a.m. on Phillies.com and at our Clearwater and Philadelphia ticket offices.
Visit or call the BayCare Box Office at Spectrum Field at 727-467-4457. Starting on January 9, it will be open Monday - Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (open at 9 a.m. on January 9).
Spectrum Field - 601 N Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater FL 33765
