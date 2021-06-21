Team Israel Stars Ian Kinsler and Danny Valencia to Play for Ducks

June 21, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that 14-year MLB veteran Ian Kinsler and nine-year Major Leaguer Danny Valencia will be signed and activated by the team to play from July 2-8. The duo will suit up for the Flock as they prepare to take part in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo with Team Israel.

"Ian and Danny's baseball resumes speak for themselves," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We are excited to have these two talented players as part of our roster as they get ready to play on the world's biggest stage."

Kinsler has spent 14 years in the Major Leagues with the Texas Rangers (2006-13), Detroit Tigers (2014-17), Los Angeles Angels (2018), Boston Red Sox (2018) and San Diego Padres (2019). The 38-year-old played in two World Series with the Rangers (2010-11) and won it all with the Red Sox in 2018. He earned four All-Star Game selections, representing the American League in 2008, 2010, 2012 and 2014. The Arizona native also received two Gold Glove Awards at second base in 2016 and 2018. He finished seventh in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2006 and led the American League in at bats (684) and plate appearances (726) in 2014. In his MLB career, Kinsler has compiled a .269 batting average, 257 home runs, 909 RBIs, 1,243 runs and 1,999 hits.

Valencia has played for nine seasons at the game's highest level. During that time, he suited up for the Minnesota Twins (2010-12), Red Sox (2012), Baltimore Orioles (2013, 2018), Kansas City Royals (2014), Toronto Blue Jays (2014-15), Oakland Athletics (2015-16) and Seattle Mariners (2017). The Miami native finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2010 after batting .311 with seven homers, 40 RBIs and 93 hits in 85 games. He also played for the Twins in the 2010 American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. In 864 Major League games, Valencia has totaled a .268 batting average, 96 home runs, 397 RBIs, 360 runs and 795 hits.

After their time with the Ducks, Kinsler and Valencia will join Team Israel on a barnstorming tour in the Northeastern United States to prepare for the Olympic Games. The tour will culminate at Fairfield Properties Ballpark where Team Israel will take on the New York Police Department in their final game before heading to Japan. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the ballpark gates opening at 5:35. Tickets are available now for $18, with 50% of the proceeds from all ticket purchases being donated to Team Israel to help fund their Olympic operations. Fans can purchase tickets or calling (631) 940-TIXX.

