Castro's Seventh Inning Homer Lifts Revs to Father's Day Win

June 21, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Carlos Castro launched a tiebreaking home run in the bottom of the seventh as the York Revolution came from behind to defeat the Lexington Legends, 6-5 on Father's Day afternoon, Sunday at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs win the rubber match in the series and have won three of their last four with late-inning heroics each time. The homestand continues on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. when the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs come to town.

Both clubs scored their first runs in the third inning on Sunday. Lexington scored one on a wild pitch from Revs starter Jake Welch, but York answered with two runs of their own. Jack Kenley started the inning with a lead off double to left. Advancing to third on a wild pitch from Lexington starter Liam O'Sullivan, Kenley scored on a line drive single to center from John Sansone, making his first Revs start by capping a 10-pitch at-bat. Darian Sandford later reached on a fielder's choice and stole both second and third before reaching home plate on a Yan Sanchez screaming liner to left, extending Sanchez' hitting streak to 10 consecutive games.

Lexington took back the lead in the fifth. Sam Claycamp reached second base on a Revs error to start the frame and Brandon Phillips brought in the first year pro with a knock to left field. With runners at first and second, Courtney Hawkins smacked a double up the left field line for two more runs with the Revs disputing that the ball was foul. Keon Barnum scored Hawkins on a hard hit single to right for a 5-2 lead.

The Revs responded to the frustrating top of the fifth with three runs on four hits in their half of the inning. With Sandford at first following a fielder's choice, Castro collected his second hit on a single to center. Sandford stole third base for his third steal of the day. Welington Dotel plated the speedster with a ground rule double to deep left-center, and JC Encarnacion followed with a two run triple to right center for the 5-5 tie.

Castro proved to be the difference maker with a seventh inning solo home run over the Arch-Nemesis in left for his third home run in four games and a 6-5 advantage.

York's bullpen was outstanding, totaling 4.1 shutout frames and retiring the final 10 Legends batters. Eduardo Rivera worked four outs before handing it over to Alberto Rodriguez (1-0) who earned the win with a perfect seventh. Brandon Fry logged his fourth hold and Jim Fuller posted his fourth save with 1-2-3 eighth and ninth innings, respectively.

After an off-day Monday, York welcomes Southern Maryland on Tuesday for the start of a three-game series. Alex Sanabia (3-0, 3.20) will head to the mound for York for his fifth start. York is celebrating the start of the warm-weather season with a Summer Bash on Tuesday night; tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.