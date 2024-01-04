Team Hiring for 2024 Season at Parkview Field
January 4, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps' 15th anniversary season at Parkview Field begins on April 9, so as Opening Day downtown approaches, the team is now hiring hundreds of part-time, seasonal employees. Applications can be found at TinCapsJobs.com.
Available positions range from working concessions to ballpark sanitation, The Orchard Team Store, and even specialty roles like video production. See below for a full list.
Parkview Field has annually been rated as Minor League Baseball's No. 1 ballpark for gameday experience, thanks in large part to the fan-first customer service provided by team members.
"As a team member at Parkview Field, you'll be appreciated and valued," said TinCaps Community and Fan Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby. "Hosting thousands of fans every game certainly requires hard work, but we prioritize having fun here as well."
The TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) have 66 regular season home games, concluding September 8.
Employees aren't expected to be available to work all 66 games. The TinCaps are flexible with scheduling.
Job perks include an exclusive Team Member Appreciation Picnic and more opportunities for recognition.
Of note, more than half of the full-time TinCaps staff began working for the organization as either a part-time employee or as an intern before earning a promotion. The TinCaps also have a limited number of internships available, designed for current college students or recent graduates. Click here for more details.
Questions about employment can be directed to the team's Human Resources Administrator Cathy Tinney: tinney@tincaps.com. Candidates must meet age requirements and pass a background check. The TinCaps are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.
2024 Fort Wayne TinCaps Part-Time Positions Available to Apply For
Food & Beverage Department
Back Counter
Bartender (21+)
Cashier (21+)
Cook (18+)
Dish Washer
Food / Snack Cart
Food Runner
Group Party/VIP Areas
Stocker
Wait Staff (21+)
General
Kids Zone Attendant
Parking Attendant
Team Store
Ticket Office
Usher
Specialty Roles
Ballpark Cleaning / Janitorial (Game Time / 3rd Shift)
Video Production Crew
Mascot Performer & Mascot Helper
Bat Boy
Special Events (Non-Game Day Events; Hourly, Year-Round)
Notes:
- Must be 16 years of age or older to apply. Some positions require applicant to be older.
- Applicants for positions that require being over 21 must be able to obtain a valid Indiana alcohol permit.
- Applicants under the age of 18 must have a valid work permit and completed parental permission form.
