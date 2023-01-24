Team Canada Member McAffer Signs with Royals

January 24, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Kansas City Royals purchased the contract of Winnipeg Goldeyes' right-handed pitcher Will McAffer on Tuesday.

McAffer made 12 appearances for the Goldeyes at the end of 2022, posting a 1.54 ERA in 11.2 innings. The North Vancouver, British Columbia native struck out 16 and allowed just four hits. McAffer then made two scoreless appearances during the postseason.

The 25-year-old right-hander was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 25th round in 2018 out of Tulane University (New Orleans, Louisiana). McAffer played four seasons in the Blue Jays' farm system, averaging 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 109 relief appearances. In 2021, McAffer's four-seam fastball averaged 93.3 miles per hour and 19.8 inches of induced vertical break (Major League average is approximately 15 inches). The 6-foot-2, 205-pound McAffer is a member of the Canadian National Team, and competed at the 2021 "Last Chance" Qualifier tournament for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

McAffer is the first Goldeye to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization in 2023 and the 86th in franchise history.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The Goldeyes' 2023 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2023 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 24, 2023

Team Canada Member McAffer Signs with Royals - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.