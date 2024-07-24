Team Canada Is Coming; Get Your Tickets Now

July 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Team Canada will face off against Team Sweden at the WFCU Centre for an exhibition game on Wednesday July 31st in Windsor, Ontario as part of the Summer Showcase. The tournament will be a showcase of international talent as they vie for a spot on their team's World Junior roster this upcoming December.

Canada has 37 NHL Drafted prospects on their roster of 41. The other four consist of F Vincent Collard (Moncton - QMJHL), F Porter Martone (Brampton - OHL), G Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George - WHL) and Malcom Spence (Erie - OHL) who are eligible to be drafted in the 2025 NHL Draft. Macklin Celebrini was invited but will not be attending.

The roster comprises of 16 first round picks, 9 second round picks and 12 drafted players in rounds 3-7.

Most notable players on the roster include (in order of overall):

Beckett Sennecke - Anaheim Ducks 1st round pick in 2024 (3rd overall). He played for the Oshawa Generals in the OHL this past season and recorded 27 goals and 41 assists in 63. He followed up with a stellar playoff performance recording 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 16 games. In his first season, he was named to the OHL Second All-Rookie Team. It will not be his first time representing his home country of Canada as he competed for Team Canada White in the WHC-17.

Cayden Lindstrom - Columbus Blue Jackets 1st round pick in 2024 (4th overall). Lindstrom has played for the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL for the past two seasons. In his rookie season, Cayden appeared in 61 games and collected 42 points. In his second season, he appeared in 32 games and recorded 46 points before an injury kept him out most of the season. It will not be the first time representing the red and white as Lindstrom played for the Team Canada White in the WHC-17 as well as won a gold medal with Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2023-24. He was also awarded the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award at the end of this past season.

Tij Iginla - Utah Hockey Club 1st round pick in 2024 (6th overall). Iginla has played for two franchises in the WHL, the Seattle Thunderbirds and the Kelowna Rockets. As a member of the Thunderbirds, Iginla appeared in 48 games and recorded 18 points on-route to a WHL Championship with the club. That summer, Iginla was a part of Team Canada Red at the WHC-17 and recorded 7 points. The following season, Iginla exploded for 84 points in 64 games on-route to becoming a WHL (BC) 1st team all-star. Iginla has represented the country as a member of the WJC-U18 team when they won gold in the 2023-24 season.

Carter Yakemchuk - Ottawa Senators 1st round pick in 2024 (7th overall). Yakemchuk has been playing for his hometown team of the Calgary Hitmen in the WHL. A late-birth 2005 born defenceman has played three seasons for the Hitmen. In his rookie season, he played in 56 games and recorded 13 points. The next year he tripled his production as he played in 67 games and recorded 47 points. He was named to the WJC-U18 team for Team Canada and won a bronze medal. In this third season, Yakemchuk increased his production with 71 points on the backend in 66 games. He was named to the WHL's (Central) First All-Star Team and had the most goals by a defenceman with 30 this past season.

Berkly Catton - Seattle Kraken 1st round pick in 2024 (8th overall). Catton has been a part of the WHL's Spokane Chiefs organization since being drafted by them. Catton appeared in 9 games with the club at the end of the 2021-22 season. The next year, Catton would have a full-time role and play in 63 games while recording 55 points. He was named captain of Team Canada Red at the U-17's and recorded 12 points in the tournament. He was also the captain of Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky cup and won a gold medal. During his 2nd season in the WHL, Catton more than doubled his point production as he recorded 116 points in 68 games and named to the WHL (US) first team all star.

Zayne Parekh - Calgary Flames 1st round pick in 2024 (9th overall). Parekh has been playing with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit for the past two seasons. In his first year, he recorded 37 points in 50 games with the club and was named to the CHL All-Rookie team as well as the OHL First All-Rookie Team. In his second season, Parekh broke out as he scored 96 points as well as 33 goals which was the most by an OHL defenceman for both categories. He represented Team Canada Black at the WHC-U17's as well as Canada U-18 Team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup where the team won gold. Zayne was awarded the CHL Defenceman of the year award, a spot on the OHL First All-Star Team as well as the OHL Most Outstanding Defenceman Award (Max Kaminsky Trophy). A decorated year was capped off with him and the Spirit winning the CHL's most memorable prize, the Memorial Cup.

Sam Dickinson - San Jose Sharks 1st round pick in 2024 (11th overall). Dickinson was originally drafted by the Niagara IceDogs before being traded to the London Knights in the OHL. As part of the Knights, Dickinson has grew exponentially in his role. His first year, he recorded 23 points in 62 games. He followed that up with 70 points in his second season as well as 13 in the playoffs on-route to an OHL Championship. Dickinson has represented Team Canada before as the captain of Team Canada Black at the WHC-U17 and was an assistant captain at the Hlinka Gretzky Championship when the team won gold. Dickinson was named to the First All-Rookie Team in his first season in the OHL and the Second All-Star Team in his 2nd year.

Jett Luchanko - Philadelphia Flyers 1st round pick in 2024 (13th overall). Luchanko has played for the Guelph Storm the past two seasons. In his first season with the Storm, Luchanko recorded 14 points in 46 games while playing a bottom six role. He was invited to play for Team Canada Red at the WHC-U17's. The following season, Luchanko had more opportunities and was able to excel as he recorded 74 points in 68 games played. He was named to Canada's U18 Team and won gold at the WJC-18.

Brayden Yager - Pittsburgh Penguins 1st round pick in 2023 (14th overall). Yager has played with the Moose Jaw Warriors for the past four seasons. His first year as a rookie, Yager played in 24 games and recorded 18 points. In his second year, he was given a full-time role and played in 63 games while recording 59 points. He added 7 points in 10 playoff games that year. The following season, Yager was promoted to assistant captain and he was able his point production to 78 points in 67 games. He added 16 points in 10 playoff games. During the 2023-24 season, Yager played in less games but improved his point production again. In just 57 games, Yager recorded 95 points as the assistant captain. He led his team to the playoffs and in 20 games played he scored 27 points on his way to a WHL Championship. Yager had 5 points in five games as a member of the 2023 Canadian World Junior team. Yager is a decorated athlete with recognition for being: 2021-22 CHL Rookie of the Year and WHL Rookie of the Year, 2022-23 WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player as well as winning a gold medal that season at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Last season, Yager won the CHL Sportsmen of the Year Award, named to the WHL's (Eastern) Second All-Star Team and a 2nd time winner of the WHL Most Sportsmanlike Player.

Matthew Wood - Nashville Predators 1st round pick in 2023 (15th overall). Wood played for the Victoria Grizzlies of the BCHL before committing to playing college hockey in the USA. The native of Lethbridge, Alberta has been playing at the University of Connecticut for the past two seasons. He has recorded 62 points in 70 games over that period. He has also represented Canada on the international stage with the U-18 Team twice and last year at the World Junior Championships. He has since entered the transfer portal and is set to play for the University of Minnesota for the 2024-25 season.

Colby Barlow - Winnipeg Jets 1st round pick in 2023 (18th overall). Barlow has developed through the Owen Sound Attack program in the OHL. Barlow has been a consistent performer since being drafted to the OHL. In his first season, he appeared in 59 games and recorded 47 points. In his second season, he was named captain of the franchise at just 17 years old. As the captain Barlow led his club and recorded 79 points in 59 games. He was named to the WJC-U18 Team for Canada as an assistant captain and had 4 points in 6 games. Barlow's third season in the OHL was cut short due to injuries and he recorded 58 points in 50 games. He was also able to get into three AHL games at the end of the year where he had 3 points.

Cole Beaudoin - Utah Hockey Club 1st round pick in 2024 (24th overall). Beaudoin is a native of Kanata, Ontario and is a part of the Barrie Colts organization in the OHL. Beaudoin recorded 20 points in his rookie season in 63 games played. Beaudoin was invited to the WHC-U17's as a member of Team Canada Black, he had 5 points in 7 games. In his second season, Beaudoin was named assistant captain of the Colts and had a breakout year. He played in 67 games and recorded 62 points, he also added 5 points in six playoff games. Beaudoin is a Hlinka Gretzky Cup gold medalist as well as a WJC-U18 gold medalist.

Tanner Molendyk - Nashville Predators 1st round pick in 2023 (24th overall). Molendyk is a native of Kamloops, BC and has been playing for the Saskatoon Blades the past four seasons. In his first year, Molendyk split time between the Yale Hockey Academy U18 Prep and the Blades. He had a combined 8 points over 22 games between the two clubs. In his first full WHL season, Molendyk played in 55 games and recorded 18 points as a defenceman. He also added three points in 5 playoff games. In his second year, he doubled his point production as he had 37 points in 67 games. The Blades went deep into the playoffs but ultimately lost out. In 18 playoff games, Molendyk had 8 points. Last season, Molendyk was named an assistant captain of the Blades and played in 50 games and had 56 points. In 16 playoff games, Tanner added 10 points. Molendyk has represented Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2022 and won a gold medal.

Calum Ritchie - Colorado Avalanche 1st round pick in 2023 (27th overall). Ritchie has developed through the Oshawa Generals program in the OHL. He has been a consistent performer since becoming an everyday OHLer. In his rookie season, Ritchie had 45 points in 65 games for the Generals and he was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team. The following season, Ritchie was named an assistant captain and was a point per game player with 59 points in 59 games. Ritchie was invited to Team Canada for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup U18's and won a gold medal, he also led the tournament in points.

Easton Cowan - Toronto Maple Leafs 1st round pick in 2023 (28th overall). Cowan has developed through the London Knights program in the OHL. His first season he split time with the GOJHL's Komoka Kings where he had 34 points in 24 games. He played 7 for the Knights that season and had 2 points. The next season, Cowan had a full time role with the Knights. He played all 68 games and had 53 points. He followed that up with 21 points in 20 playoff games. This past season, Cowan broke out and had a career year with 34 goals and 62 assists for 96 points in 54 games on-route to winning the leagues MVP award (Red Tilson Trophy). He followed that up with a Playoff MVP performance with 34 points in 18 games and winning an OHL Championship. He has played on the international stage with Team Canada at the World Juniors last season and had 2 points in 5 games.

Bradly Nadeau - Carolina Hurricanes 1st round pick in 2023 (30th overall). Nadeau is a native of St-François-de-Madawaska, NB and played his minor hockey in New Brunswick before moving to the BCHL. In the BCHL, Nadeau played for two seasons with the Penticton Vees and appeared in 103 games over that span and recorded 159 points. He is a two-time BCHL Champion. Nadeau moved on from the BCHL and committed to play college hockey at the University of Maine. In 37 games, Nadeau had 19 goals and 27 assists for 46 points. He has one NHL game under his belt with the Hurricanes and is currently projected to play in the AHL on the Chicago Wolves team.

The nine second round picks include (in order of overall): Ethan Gauthier (TBL 2/37 2023) - Drummondville (QMJHL), Andrew Cristall (WSH 2/40 2023) - Kelowna (WHL), Andrew Gibson (DET 2/42 2023) - Sault Ste. Marie (OHL), Tanner Howe (PIT 2/46 2024) - Regina (WHL), Etienne Morin (CGY 2/48 2023) - Moncton (QMJHL), Carson Rehkopf (SEA 2/50 2023) - Kitchener (OHL), Carson Bjarnason (PHI 2/51 2023) - Brandon (WHL), Carter George (LAK 2/57 2024) - Owen Sound (OHL), and Riley Heidt (MIN 2/64 2023) - Prince George (WHL).

Team Canada's full roster can be found here.

Tickets for the games in Windsor can be purchased at WFCU Centre Box Office and online by "clicking here". Tickets are available for $30 plus fees per game or $45 plus fees for a two-game package.

The box office will be open for the following days and times:

Monday July 29th: 11 - 4pm

Tuesday July 30th: 11 - 9pm

Wednesday July 31st: 11 - 8:30pm

