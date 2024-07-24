Firebirds Kick off 10th Anniversary with Fundraising Initiative

July 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT, Mich. - The Flint Firebirds announced on Wednesday a fundraising initiative for the team's 10th anniversary, set to take place throughout the 2024-25 season.

The Firebirds are entering their 10th year of operation and to celebrate the milestone, the organization is expanding fundraising efforts through the Flint Firebirds Foundation, with the goal of maximizing the impact to Genesee County and the surrounding areas.

"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we wanted to emphasize giving back to our great community that has embraced our club since our inception in 2015," Firebirds President Jeremy Torrey said. "We have always made charitable giving a priority through our foundation and community partnerships and in year 10 we are hoping to make it bigger and better than ever, to thank our region for its loyal support."

The fundraising initiative kicks off with the Old Newsboys of Flint Christmas in July fundraiser, for which the Firebirds have provided game-used items, game day experiences and specialty merchandise. The Christmas in July auction runs from July 25-31.

The Firebirds have also unveiled a special 10th anniversary logo that will be worn on patches on the team's jersey throughout the season. The logo will also be on merchandise, including a 10th anniversary collection coming soon to The Bird's Nest.

"10 seasons is such a significant milestone, and we want to make sure it's properly honored," Torrey said. "With our fundraising efforts, the special events and theme nights combined with what is shaping up to be a very exciting roster, this looks like it will be a memorable season both on and off the ice."

Any non-profits or other charitable organizations who are looking for more information or are interested in participating in the fundraising initiative can reach out to the Firebirds at (810) 744-0580 or via email at [email protected].

Flint kicks off its season on the road on Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. in London against the defending OHL champion Knights. The Firebirds return to the Dort Financial Center for their home opener the next day, Saturday, September 28, also at 7 p.m. against London.

Flint Firebirds 2024-25 season memberships are on sale now! Memberships start as low as $408 for the full season and fans can reserve their seat with a $50 deposit. For more information stop by the Dort Financial Center box office or call them at (810) 744-0580.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 24, 2024

Firebirds Kick off 10th Anniversary with Fundraising Initiative - Flint Firebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.