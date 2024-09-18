TD and Sea Dogs Announce Ongoing Sponsorship of TD Station

September 18, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - TD Bank Group (TD) and the Saint John Sea Dogs announced today an extension of the naming rights sponsorship for the Sea Dogs' current home arena, TD Station, and the Saint John Sea Dogs team. The naming rights extension continues an ongoing sponsorship that started between TD and the Sea Dogs in August of 2019. As part of this extension, the TD shield will be featured on the Sea Dogs' home and away jerseys for the 2024/2025 season.

"We are thrilled to extend our sponsorships of TD Station and the Saint John Sea Dogs for another exciting season," said Jennifer Auld, Vice President Atlantic Canada, TD Bank Group. "At TD, we recognize the power sports have to bring people together and foster a sense of community and inclusion. TD Station and the Sea Dogs play a very special role in the Saint John community and we're excited to be able to continue to support the team and bring our customers, colleagues and communities closer to the game. Go Sea Dogs!"

The name, TD Station, continues the traditions established by Saint John's Union Station in the 1930s. The area, once a major railway center at the turn of the 20th century, provided the base for two majestic railway stations- Union Depot, constructed in 1884, and the grand Union Station, constructed in 1933.

"TD is an exemplary partner who cares deeply about the region and its people," said Trevor Georgie, President, Saint John Sea Dogs and President & CEO, JSM Sports & Entertainment. "Their commitment to TD Station, the Sea Dogs, and the Region has been unwavering. They have consistently demonstrated, through action and investment, their drive to enrich the lives of those in the region. We are fortunate and honoured to continue this relationship."

"We are so pleased and proud that TD is extending their commitment and support of TD Station and the Saint John Sea Dogs," said Blair McGauchie, General Manager, TD Station. "TD Station is the entertainment hub of our region and has hosted over twelve million guests since opening. We are ramping up our live events at TD Station and look forward to welcoming more concertgoers, fans of live entertainment, and of course, Sea Dogs fans."

The Saint John Sea Dogs will celebrate their 20th Anniversary and open their season at home on Friday, September 20th at 7:00 p.m. at TD Station. For ticket information please visit www.tdstation.com.

