Five New Inductees into the QMJHL Hall of Fame

Brossard, QC - The QMJHL Hall of Fame officially opened its doors to five new inductees, Gilles Courteau, Patrice Bergeron, Alexandre Daigle, Maxime Talbot and the late Réginald Savage, this evening at a gala presented at the Théâtre Manuvie in Brossard.

Here's a summary of the careers of our five new immortals:

Patrice Bergeron

Throughout his career, Patrice Bergeron demonstrated extraordinary leadership and outstanding hockey sense. A dedicated, courageous centre, a true winner.

In less than 18 months, he went from the Midget ranks to the National Hockey League, playing only one full season in the QMJHL with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. In 2002-03, he played in all 70 regular season games, setting two team records that still stand today for a rookie: 73 points and 50 assists.

On March 22, 2003, in an 8-0 win over Chicoutimi, he equalled the QMJHL record for a rookie with 6 points in a playoff game, a rare feat achieved by Michael Bossy and Jean-François Sauvé almost 25 years earlier. He will also be remembered for his gold medal appearance with Team Canada at the 2005 World Junior Championship, pairing his talent with Sidney Crosby in particular.

After being drafted in the 2nd round, 45th overall in 2003, he became one of the few players in Boston Bruins history to break into their line-up at the age of 18. Combining seasons and playoffs, he took part in an impressive 1,464 NHL games, all with the Bruins; a brilliant 19-season career that came to an end at the age of 37 at the end of the 2022-23 season.

To his 1,040 regular season points, another 128 points came in the playoffs. He scored 454 goals, including 25 shorthanded.

In 2011, his team won the Stanley Cup in a long and unforgettable 7-game final against Vancouver. On three occasions, he and his teammates finished 1st in the regular season, earning the President's Trophy in 2013-14, 2019-20 and finally in 2022-23 during a memorable 135-point season, establishing a new NHL record.

Bergeron received the Frank-J.-Selke Trophy six times from 2011-12 to 2022-23, beating Bob Gainey's record of four as the league's best defensive forward. His "Plus-Minus" performance speaks volumes about his great defensive play; in 18 of his 19 NHL seasons, he maintained a positive differential. Overall, +289 during the regular season and +42 over the course of the playoffs. He was excellent on face-offs, with a 58% career efficiency rating (8th all-time).

Since September 2011, his #37 worn with the Titan has been retired to the rafters of the K.C. Irving Centre in Bathurst.

Gilles Courteau

From adolescence to retirement, Gilles Courteau's life has had practically only one real meaning: sports, but overwhelmingly hockey. From his hometown of Trois-Rivières to Quebec City, Longueuil and ultimately Boucherville, he spent 47 seasons working in the QMJHL. More specifically, he spent 37 years as president or commissioner of what was known as the "circuit Courteau."

A rigorous and tireless worker, Gilles Courteau's dedication and innovative spirit made him a highly respected pioneer in the world of Canadian junior hockey.

In the fall of 1975, it was with his local favourites, the Trois-Rivières Draveurs, that it all began in junior hockey, as he was hired as a statistician by head coach Michel Bergeron. Two years later, he became a statistician for the league for three seasons; QMJHL President Paul Dumont became his mentor in sports administration.

He was hired by the Quebec Remparts in 1980-81, becoming, at 21, the youngest General Manager in the league's history. Courteau also spent some time with the Quebec Nordiques before taking up a permanent position in the QMJHL.

On February 13, 1986, at the age of 28, he was promoted from Administrative Director to President. He would lead the league until March 2023 finishing his mandate as Commissioner. Over the years, more than a few hot topics have found their way onto his desk.

Franchise awards and transfers were part of his daily routine, especially in the 1990s. He expanded the league from 10 to 18 teams, spreading it throughout Quebec. One of his many great achievements was to establish teams in the Maritimes, starting with Halifax in 1994.

In the 2000s, he was the first commissioner of the Canadian Hockey League to seek to reduce and penalize fights more severely, virtually eliminating them in his last year at the helm. Mr. Courteau's #1 priority was to provide the best possible supervision and the safest possible environment for players on and off the ice.

Player education was as important to him as hockey development. School had to be part of players' top priorities to help them become responsible, educated citizens. To this end, he was a pioneer and founding member of Alliance Sport-Études. The introduction of the scholarship program in 1986 enabled the League to award $17,255,500 in scholarships to 3,655 players who pursued post-career studies at college, university, or trade schools.

He spearheaded several crucial policies and programs, including the anti-doping program, the education policy, the anti-discrimination policy, the policy against harassment and violence and the player assistance program.

Under his leadership, no fewer than 7,677 players played in the QMJHL, 866 of whom were drafted into the National Hockey League. In addition, 19 coaches as well as 24 referees and linesmen reached the NHL. Ten Memorial Cups were also won during his tenure.

In December 2022, the President Cup, awarded to the league's playoff champions, was renamed the Gilles-Courteau Trophy.

Alexandre Daigle

In the early 1990s, Alexandre Daigle quickly became one of the great superstars in QMJHL history. His charismatic personality made him the most talked-about player since Guy Lafleur and Mario Lemieux.

In Midget AAA at the age of 15, the Laval native managed to score 50 goals, a team record at the time, with the Laval-Laurentides-Lanaudière Régents. His performances caught the attention of scouts, especially those from his future team, the Victoriaville Tigres.

No surprise then that this extremely fast skater with agile hands was selected 1st overall in the 1991 QMJHL Entry Draft. At 16, he was electrifying in Victoriaville and led several league offensive categories with 110 points, including 42 on the power-play. He was named the CHL Rookie of the Year.

In 1992-93, his average of 2.6 points per game was tops in the QMJHL. With 137 points in 53 regular season games, he fed Claude Savoie like no other, and his teammate scored a Tigres-record 70 goals. The title of "Best Professional Prospect" attached to the Michael-Bossy Trophy was awarded to Daigle.

In 1993, he was drafted first overall in the National Hockey League by the Ottawa Senators. In his very first season as a rookie, he participated in a quarter of the young expansion franchise's 201 goals, collecting 20 goals and 51 points and finishing 2nd on the team in scoring.

In 1994-95, with the NHL in a lockout, he made a remarkable comeback to the QMJHL, filling arenas once again. He boosted his impressive stats even further, completing his junior career with 292 points in 143 games (including playoffs). In addition, he was an asset for Canada at the 1995 World Junior Championship and returned with his 2nd gold medal, having also previously celebrated a championship in 1993 in the red and white uniform. In two tournaments, he collected 16 points in 15 games.

Returning to the NHL for the 2nd half of the 1994-95 season, he maintained a pace close to one point per game (0.8). After his 2nd 51-point season in 1996-97, the Senators traded him to the Philadelphia Flyers. He took a two-season break before coming back strong with Minnesota in 2003-04 with a third 50-plus point season. The 2005-06 campaign was his last in the NHL. His final stat line: 327 points in 616 games.

The last portion of his career was spent in the Swiss League, mainly with Davos from 2006 to 2010, where he maintained an average of over one point per game.

His number 91 was retired in February 2017 by the Tigres, in an emotional ceremony held in front of his family and close friends. In 2019, the QMJHL ranked him among the 50 best players of all-time during its 50th year anniversary celebrations.

Réginald Savage (represented by his son Félix-Antoine)

Réginald Savage always knew how to deal with adversity during his years as a hockey player. A very athletic centre at 5'11'' and 185 pounds, he showed character and a particular desire to score goals.

In his 2nd season in the Quebec Midget AAA League with the Riverains du Richelieu, he had a stellar 1986-87 output with 139 points in 42 games.

At the age of 17, upon joining the Victoriaville Tigres in the QMJHL, he endeared himself to everyone with his infectious smile and work ethic. Coach Guy Chouinard counted on several rookies in 1987-88, but Réginald Savage's determination and leadership propelled him to 1st place on the club's scoring list, 28 points ahead of his closest pursuer. Well-protected by his veteran teammates, Savage set two Tigres rookie records: 68 goals and 122 points in 69 games.

In the winter of 1989, he registered 9 points with Canada at the World Junior Championship as the team finished 4th in the tournament. During the 1988-89 season, he set another team record with the Tigres with an extraordinary streak of 40 straight games with at least one point, tying him with Guy Lafleur for 7th all-time in QMJHL history.

In 1989-90, he helped the Tigres win their first and only regular-season championship. For two consecutive years, in 1989 and 1990, with outstanding teammates such as Stéphane Fiset, Yves Racine and Daniel Gauthier, they led the Tigres to the QMJHL final, falling to the Laval Titan on both occasions.

In three major junior seasons, he finished with a total of 385 points. Equally impressive, he practically maintained an average of one goal per game, scoring 207 times in 223 games. His franchise record of 18 hat-tricks still stands in the Victoriaville record book after more than 30 years.

His professional career spanned 15 seasons, including three in the European leagues. His offensive performance hovered around one point per game during several seasons in the American and International leagues. A first-round pick of the Capitals in 1988, he played 34 games in the National Hockey League, registering 12 points with Washington and Quebec. Of note, he recorded his first NHL goal on a penalty shot.

His jersey number 77 was retired by the Victoriaville Tigres on November 4, 2011.

Maxime Talbot

Maxime Talbot is recognized as a remarkable leader, a relentless and determined player. Wherever he has gone, he has rallied, inspired, and elevated his game during the greatest moments; championships and various honours followed.

A native of Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Maxime Talbot demonstrated his talents in a number of sports from an early age. Although hockey quickly won his heart. At the age of 15, he averaged one point per game at Midget AAA level with Collège Antoine-Girouard in St-Hyacinthe, just before becoming the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies' 1st choice, 8th overall, in the 2000 QMJHL draft.

He was involved in a major deal between Rouyn-Noranda and Hull halfway through the 2000-01 season. Talbot's destiny changed, but the 5'11'', 167 lb. centre scored 381 points in 301 games during his four seasons in the QMJHL. This total includes his 82 playoff points, the 2nd-highest total for the Olympiques.

As captain of the Olympiques in 2003 and 2004, he and his teammates played beyond their fans' expectations, winning the President Cup twice. Both times, Talbot received the Guy-Lafleur trophy, awarded to the "QMJHL Playoffs Most Valuable Player".

Among his greatest feats was a 6-point performance in one playoff game, an Olympiques record he holds jointly with eight other players. After giving his all, the Olympiques' two Memorial Cup final defeats in 2003 and 2004 are still hard to accept for this warrior 20 years later.

Appointed assistant captain, he was also an important part of the Canada Junior Team, along with Sidney Crosby and Marc-André Fleury, among others; they brought home the silver medal in 2004, following a 4-3 defeat in the final against the United States.

Selected in the 8th round of the 2002 NHL draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins, it was in 2009, in the 7th and decisive game of the finals, that he experienced his moment of international glory. His winning goal against Detroit gave the Penguins their third Stanley Cup, avenging the previous season's final defeat by the same Red Wings. That year, he scored 8 goals and cumulated 13 points in 24 playoff games.

As a useful player with the attitude of an exemplary teammate, you could not do better than Maxime Talbot. His 204 points in 704 NHL regular-season games really do not convey how useful this energetic player is. Talbot was often sent out on defensive missions by the Penguins, but also by Philadelphia, Colorado, and Boston. After a three-season stint in the KHL, he ended his career after the 2018-19 campaign.

During the QMJHL's 50th anniversary season, the QMJHL ranked him among the 50 best players in its history.

