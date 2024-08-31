Taylor Homers, Biscuits Fall to Shuckers 5-1

August 31, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin) Montgomery Biscuits' Brayden Taylor at bat(Montgomery Biscuits, Credit: Matt Austin)

BILOXI, MS - The Montgomery Biscuits (72-53, 32-24) fell 5-1 to the Biloxi Shuckers (60-62, 30-25) on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park. Montgomery will have another chance to win the series in the finale on Sunday evening.

Montgomery finished August with an 18-9 record, their winningest month of the season.

The Biscuits racked up seven hits but had three runs caught stealing and left on another four baserunners. Biloxi put up four runs in the third inning and led 5-0 after three innings.

Brayden Taylor smacked a solo shot to right field in the seventh for Montgomery's lone run, his third home run since joining the Biscuits.

Jonny Cuevas pitched three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, and Sean Harney followed with a pair of shutout frames. The offense failed to get anything going over the final two innings.

The series finale Sunday night at Keesler Federal Park. Sean Hunley will make the start for Montgomery while Adam Seminaris is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 5:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

