Pandas Divorce Losing Streak

August 31, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, AL - Trash Pandas reliever Houston Harding tossed five shutout innings of one-hit ball as Rocket City got back on the winning track in a 2-1 victory over the Tennessee Smokies on a Saturday Wedding night at Toyota Field.

Following a 40-minute rain delay, the Smokies came out hot with an RBI single from infielder Luis Verdugo in the opening frame. Verdugo was fresh off a four-hit game the previous night.

Rocket City responded with a pair of runs in the third as infielder Ben Gobbel drove in a run on a groundout to tie the game. The Trash Pandas would take the lead for good when a fly ball from outfielder Tucker Flint was dropped by Smokies center fielder Parker Chavers for a two-base error, which allowed infielder David Mershon to score from second. That put the Trash Pandas ahead 2-1 against Smokies starter Sean Armstrong (L, 0-3) giving Rocket City its first lead of the series.

Both sides would be held off the board the rest of the way with Harding (W, 1-0) leading the charge in his first full day since being optioned from High-A Tri-City.

The Trash Pandas bullpen continued to work through the final two innings as Jack Dashwood (H, 1) and Kenyon Yovan (S, 1) each tossed a scoreless inning while striking out a combined four batters.

Rocket City finished with five hits as designated hitter Orlando Martinez collected a pair of those knocks. Martinez also stole a base which was one of four for the Trash Pandas in the game. The final game time of one hour and 51 minutes, which was the fastest nine-inning game in Toyota Field history.

Before the game, bride and groom Katie and David tied the knot on the Toyota Field concourse during a wedding officiated by the Trash Pandas own Director of Marketing and Promotions Ricky Fernandez.

Rocket City will look to finish the series strong against the Smokies on Sunday for Kids Club Parade Day. Post-game fireworks will blast off courtesy of Davidson Technologies rounding out the Labor Day Weekend Fireworks special. First pitch is set for 5:35 CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Chase Chaney (RCT) vs. Antonio Santos (TNS)

