Lookouts Out-Hit Barons, but Lose 5-2

August 31, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts collected seven hits and left eight runners on base in their 5-2 loss on College Football Night at AT&T Field.

Barons starter, and White Sox top prospect, Noah Schultz only allowed one hit in his four innings of work and struck out seven Lookouts batters. Birmingham provided Schultz with some first-inning run support on a Wilfred Veras RBI single. They added two more in the fifth to increase their lead to three.

After Schultz left the game in the fifth, the Lookouts offense was able to get things going. Austin Callahan led off that inning with a double and Justice Thompson singled to put two runners on for Bubba Thompson who smacked an RBI single. Justice Thompson scored later in the inning on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2 Barons.

Lookouts reliever Braxton Roxby delivered 2.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts, but Birmingham was able to tack on two insurance runs in the eighth inning off of Luis Mey.

Tomorrow, Chase Petty will take the mound for the Lookouts for the second time this series. In game one Chase Petty only allowed two runs seven innings with five strikeouts. The first pitch for Sunday's Dog's at the Diamond presented by Veterinary Care and Specialty Group is at 2:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.