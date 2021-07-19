Taylor Earns Player of the Week Honors

Sussex County Miners outfielder Chuck Taylor

(Sussex County Miners, Credit: Phil Hoops) Sussex County Miners outfielder Chuck Taylor(Sussex County Miners, Credit: Phil Hoops)

Sauget, IL - Sussex County Miners outfielder Chuck Taylor, along with Tri-City ValleyCats right-hander Josh Hiatt have won this week's Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively. These awards are chosen by Pointstreak, who is the official statistical provider of the Frontier League.

This is Taylor's first time winning the Player of the Week award and the first weekly award for Sussex County this season. He finished the week with a league-leading fifteen hits, including four doubles, a home run, and seven RBIs. He hit .500 in seven games.

The 27-year old is in his first season in the Frontier League, after spending the 2020 season with a pair of independent league teams. Taylor was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 and spent five seasons in their organization. He also more recently spent two seasons in the organizations of the Seattle Mariners in 2017 and 2018 and one with the Washington Nationals in 2019. He is currently among the league's best with 59 hits and leads the league with 14 doubles on the year so far. He has 30 RBIs and is tied for first in the Frontier League this season with a .364 batting average. Taylor also currently holds a league-high 19-game hitting streak, in which he has hit for a .437 average, along with three home runs, eight doubles, and has scored 22 runs in 81 total plate appearances.

Pointstreak provides the league with its statistical software and in game scoring applications. They aim to deliver "fast scores and cool stats to players, parents, fans, scouts and media." For more information on Pointstreak products visit them at www.poinstreaksolutions.com or www.pointstreak.com.

The Frontier League of Professional Baseball is an official Partner League of Major League Baseball and the largest of its kind in professional baseball. The Frontier League features 16 teams and has moved over 1,000 players to MLB Teams in its 29-year history. Please visit www.frontierleague.com.

Article written by Frontier League staff and Bret Leuthner

Images from this story

