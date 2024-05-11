Tarpons unable to match Threshers' firepower during Saturday matinee

May 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release









Tampa Tarpons with a big swing

(Tampa Tarpons) Tampa Tarpons with a big swing(Tampa Tarpons)

TAMPA, Fla. - After an off day Friday, the Tampa Tarpons (10-22) came out sluggish against the Clearwater Threshers (21-11) on Saturday afternoon at George M. Steinbrenner Field and fell, 9-4. Clearwater jumped on top with a four-run fourth inning and didn't look back, scoring in the next three consecutive innings. The Tarpons put traffic on the bases but could not muster much offense, leaving nine men on base, while going 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

RHP Tommy Kahnle (1.0IP, 1K) made his second rehab appearance on his path back to Yankee Stadium. Kahnle threw 15 pitches, 10 for strikes, while retiring Clearwater in order in his lone inning of work. He primarily relied on his changeup, throwing it seven times during his outing. Kahnle's fastball lit up the radar gun, topping out at 95.5MPH.

Kheden Hettiger opened the scoring in a quite unusual way for Clearwater. Hettiger lifted a fly ball to right center field, but the ball fell off of RF Willy Montero's glove as Hettiger hustled all around the bases, making it home to give Clearwater the early lead. Jordan Viars drew a free pass, and Devin Saltiban singled with two away. Jared Thomas stepped up to the plate and crushed a three-run home run, giving the Threshers a four-run lead.

1B Dylan Jasso singled, and CF Jackson Castilo walked to put two runners on for Tampa in the fourth. Both runners advanced on a balk, and W. Montero drove in Jasso with an RBI groundout.

Raylin Heredia opened up the fifth with a bang. He blasted a 387-foot homer to right center field to put Clearwater back ahead by four.

DH Tomas Frick racked up his second hit of the day, leading off the fifth with a ground-rule double. C Manuel Palencia moved Frick up ninety feet with a groundout, and a passed ball brought him home to cut the deficit to two.

Saltiban opened the sixth with a double, which prompted Tampa to call on RHP Cade Austin out of the bullpen. Thomas advanced Saltiban to third with a groundout and Bryson Ware drove him in with a RBI single to left field.

Tampa rallied with two outs in the sixth inning, starting with back-to-back singles from W. Montero and 3B Hans Montero . H. Montero swiped second base, and a passed ball brought W. Montero home to cut Tampa's deficit to three.

Clearwater put runners on first and second in the seventh without any contact as Kettiger walked and Aidan Miller was hit by a pitch. With Miller on first, Viars uncorked a two-run homer on top of the outfield bar in right field.

The Tarpons tacked on one run in the seventh. Palenica and 2B Brenny Escanio singled to start the frame, and then both advanced on a wild pitch. 2B/SS Roderick Arias brought in Palencia with an RBI groundout.

In the ninth, Clearwater added one run on a Miller solo home run, and the Tarpons went down quietly as Clearwater held on for the victory.

The Tarpons are back at it tomorrow for the series finale against the Threshers, with RHP Ryan Harvey on the mound. Come celebrate Mother's Day with us; first pitch is at 12:00 p.m., and all mothers in attendance will receive a $20.00 voucher to the team store ( Valid for 5/12 only) .

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.