Magdiel Cotto Saves Baseball Games & a Turtls as Marauders Earn Ninth-Straight Victory

May 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

BRADENTON, FL - On a wild Saturday night at LECOM Park, the Bradenton Marauders held on for a 4-3 victory over the St. Lucie Mets to extend their winning streak to nine games, tying their franchise record that was set back in 2021.

Magdiel Cotto stole the show though on Saturday, not only did he earn his first professional save by tossing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen but he also escorted a turtle off the field which had halted play in the second inning.

In the game, St. Lucie struck first against Khristian Curtis. Marco Vargas led off first with a single and scored on a two-run home run from Jeffry Rosa to push the Mets ahead 2-0.

Bradenton responded with three runs in the fourth against Wyatt Hudepohl (1-2). Keiner Delgado doubled to start before Shalin Polanco walked and Esmerlyn Valdez singled to load the bases for Omar Alfonzo. Delgado scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 2-1. Alfonzo then singled home Polanco to tie the game before a Kalae Harrison sacrifice fly pushed the Marauders in front at 3-2.

St. Lucie tied the game on a solo-home run from Estarling Mercado before the Bradenton plated the game's deciding run. In the sixth, Joshua Palacios and Valdez walked before advancing and scoring on wild pitches from Hudepohl.

With a 4-3 lead now, Yoldin De La Paz (4-0) tossed 2.2 scoreless frames out of the bullpen before Cotto entered in the eighth. The Mets threatened in the ninth after Yohairo Cuevas was hit by a pitch and Jesus Baez singled to place runners at first and third and just one out. Cotto retired the final two batters to end the game and keep the winning streak rolling.

Also in the win, Valdez reached base twice to extend his on-base streak to 13 games.

The Marauders and Mets wrap up their six-game series at LECOM Park on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 11:40 a.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

