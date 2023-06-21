Tarpons Postpone Game against Fort Myers

TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels has been postponed due to inclement weather. A double header is scheduled for Thursday, June 22nd.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Game Two will begin approximately 35 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be played to seven innings in regulation.

Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2023 Tarpons regular season home game. Post-game firework shows are scheduled for July 1st (4th of July Weekend Blast Off), July 3rd (4th of July Celebration), July 29 (Back to School Splash), and September 2 (Fan Appreciation Night).

