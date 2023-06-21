Mighty Mussels to Celebrate Independence Day with Three Fireworks Shows

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are hosting an Independence Day Weekend Fireworks Spectacular on July 3 that caps a multi-day celebration of patriotism, baseball and ballpark traditions.

The July 3 postgame fireworks show, produced by Pennsylvania-based Pyrotecnico, is expected to last at least 12 minutes and feature thousands of colorful pyrotechnics launched just beyond the right field fence.

"It will be the biggest fireworks show in the history of Hammond Stadium - hands down," said Mighty Mussels President Chris Peters. "Twelve minutes may not seem like a long time for a fireworks show, but it will essentially be 12 minutes of a grand finale."

The Monday, July 3 game caps a weekend celebration that also includes postgame fireworks shows on Friday, June 30 and Sunday, July 2. Killebrew Root Beer, Estero Bay Chevrolet and Lee County Solid Waste are sponsoring the three fireworks shows.

All weekend, Mighty Mussels players will be wearing custom red, white and blue patriotic jerseys, which will be auctioned after the game to support Keep Lee County Beautiful, a nonprofit organization focused on improving, beautifying and protecting the environment.

Hammond Stadium's culinary team will be serving up Fourth of July staples like hot dogs, bratwursts, cheeseburgers and chicken tenders, along with Philly cheesesteaks, chicken sandwiches and pizza by the slice. Mighty Mussels staff also will be serving freshly squeezed lemonade, ICEEs, Dippin' Dots and a ballpark favorite among children - soft serve ice cream in a Mighty Mussels keepsake helmet. Concession stands also feature a large selection of draft beers and craft beers from breweries across the country.

"Other than Opening Night, our Independence Day Weekend celebration is probably the most anticipated homestand of the season," said John Martin, majority partner of the Mighty Mussels. "You can catch a baseball game with your family, enjoy a burger or hot dog and stick around to watch fireworks light up the night sky... It doesn't get any more American than that."

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com. Gameday promotions for the upcoming homestand against the Lakeland Flying Tigers include:

Wednesday, June 28 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Dollar Dog Night: Hot dogs cost just $1 at the concession stand.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Silver Sluggers Night: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 seltzers and wine at the game.

Thursday, June 29 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear throwback Fort Myers Miracle uniforms.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

$1 & $2 Beer Night: 12-ounce cans are $1 and 12-ounce drafts are $2.

Friday, June 30 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Fireworks: The Mighty Mussels' pyrotechnics team will light up the sky after the final out.

Pregame Happy Hour: Purchase 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 (First pitch: 6 p.m.)

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive Pit Viper Mussels sunglasses.

Cancer Sucks Night: The Mighty Mussels are partnering with area organizations to raise awareness and support for cancer research.

Sunday, July 2 (First pitch: 6 p.m.)

Fireworks: The Mighty Mussels' pyrotechnics team will light up the sky after the final out.

Kids Club Sunday: Children 14 and under can join the Mussels Sprouts and get free tickets to Sunday games and a T-shirt.

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch in the outfield an hour before first pitch.

Monday, July 3 (First pitch: 6:30 p.m.)

Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular: The Mighty Mussels are hosting the "biggest fireworks show in the history of Hammond Stadium" after the final out.

Patriotic Jersey Auction: Fans can bid on custom red, white and blue jerseys to help support Keep Lee County Beautiful.

