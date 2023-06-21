Heavy Rain Ends Game in Ninth

June 21, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Troy Schreffler's three-run homer in the seventh put the Clearwater Threshers (43-21) within striking distance late but heavy rain stopped the game in the ninth to give the Dunedin Blue Jays (32-33) an 11-5 win on Wednesday afternoon at TD Ballpark. The Threshers finish the first half of the season in Dunedin with game three of the twelve-game road trip at TD Ballpark on Thursday evening.

Tucker Toman sent the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning over the right-field fence to put the Blue Jays out in front. William Bergolla responded with a double down the left-field line in the top of the second inning. Cade Fergus drove him home with a double of his own off Blue Jays starter Rafael Ohashi to tie the game at one.

Dunedin took the lead back on a pair of two-out RBI singles in the third that made it 3-1 Blue Jays. Felix Reyes led off the fourth with a solo home run to cut the Blue Jays lead to 3-2. Dunedin struck back with four hits and three runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend their advantage to 6-2.

Fergus led off the seventh with a single off rehabbing reliever Anders Tolhurst, who then hit Jordan Viars with a pitch to put two on base. Schreffler sent an 0-2 pitch over the left field wall to bring the Threshers within one run at 6-5.

Dunedin added another run in the home half of the seventh on a single by Glenn Santiago to extend their lead to 7-5. They added four more runs in the eighth during an inning of heavy rain to extend their lead to 11-5. The game was suspended in the top of the ninth and called final at 11-5 after heavy rain.

Eiberson Castellano went 2.0 innings with one run allowed on one hit, one walk and one strikeout in a no-decision. Jean Cabrera allowed five runs on eight hits with five strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work. Daniel Harper allowed three runs on two hits in 1.2 innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Danny Wilkinson pitched 0.1 innings with two runs allowed on four walks.

Rosario pinch-hit for Ricketts in the third after a leadoff double in a rehab appearance...Schreffler's home run was his first of the season and second of his career...He has hit both career homers with the Threshers...Five of the Threshers' nine hits went for extra bases...Reyes has homered in two of his last three games...Clearwater falls to 2-3 in games that were completed early...The Threshers continue their series on the road in Dunedin against the Blue Jays on Thursday, June 22nd... First pitch is at 6:30 pm EST... You can purchase tickets for Threshers games at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.