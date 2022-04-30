Tarpons Postpone Double Header against Lakeland

April 30, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Tampa Tarpons News Release







Tampa, Fla. - Tonight's Double Header between the Tampa Tarpons and the Lakeland Flying Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather. A double header is scheduled for Sunday, May 1st.

Gates will open at 10:30 a.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Game Two will begin approximately 35 minutes following the conclusion of Game One. Both games will be played to seven innings in regulation.

Tickets from yesterday Friday, April 29 and today's game Saturday, April 30 may be exchanged for tomorrow's double header and or any remaining 2022 Tarpons regular season home game. Post-game firework shows are scheduled for Saturday, May 21st, Saturday, June 11th, Monday, July 4th, Saturday, August 6th, and Saturday, September 3rd. Also join us for a fun-filled night with "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" on Saturday, July 16th.

Please email [email protected] with the game date you would like to exchange your tickets for, or to request a refund.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 30, 2022

Tarpons Postpone Double Header against Lakeland - Tampa Tarpons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.