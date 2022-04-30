Saturday's Mussels-Threshers Doubleheader Postponed

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Saturday's scheduled doubleheader between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Clearwater Threshers has been postponed due to persistent inclement weather.

Both games will be rescheduled for dates during the May 11-17 series at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

Sunday's game at Hammond Stadium is still scheduled for one nine-inning contest beginning at 1 p.m.

All tickets to Saturday's doubleheader can be exchanged for a ticket to any Mussels game in 2022.

